Datena announces withdrawal from the pre-candidate for the Senate: ‘I will be with my audience’

Television presenter said his decision is based on the ‘hostilization’ of radical groups and reaffirmed his commitment to democracy

CHARLES SHOLL/RAW IMAGE/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Datena withdrew her pre-candidate for the Senate of São Paulo live on her show



TV presenter, José Luiz Datena (PSC), announced this Thursday, 30, that he withdrew from his pre-candidate for the federal Senate per Sao Paulo. In his program, the communicator claimed that his decision to give up the race for the Legislative House is based on the ‘hostilization’ of radical groups and that his defense for democracy will remain independent of the electoral race. “There are many arenas out there and many know mine. I will always be with my audience,” he stated. The fourth withdrawal of Datena – who abandoned other races for the positions of mayor of São Paulo, vice mayor of the capital of São Paulo and Senator – occurs hours after the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirm that the presenter would have his support on the ticket with Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo. “I’m with Datena there [em São Paulo], closed with Datena. He is in another party and there are criticisms, just as there are people who criticize Tarcísio and who criticize me. It is not possible for us to pacify the business”, declared the representative.

political consequences

Datena’s departure from the Senate race opens up gaps for agreements between other parties, because the presenter was leading the polls of voting intentions for the Legislative House. According to a survey carried out by EXAME/IDEIA, carried out between June 3rd and 8th and with the participation of 1,200 voters in the State of São Paulo, the presenter was the preferred pre-candidate of 19% of voters in the stimulated scenario. Second, there is Márcio França (PSB) with 14%. The communicator’s departure opens the possibility for the former governor of São Paulo to take the lead in the Senate race. France and the Workers’ Party are currently at an impasse. The politician wants to run for governor – along with PT candidate Fernando Haddad (PT) – and the acronym tries to convince Márcio to join the state ticket as a candidate for the Senate. With Datena out, the chances of the deal being signed increase.