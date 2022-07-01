Datena goes back one more time and announces that he will not be a candidate for the Senate | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC) said this Thursday (30) that he will no longer be a candidate for the Senate for São Paulo with the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On May 13 and on other occasions, Datena announced that he would run for senator.

In his TV Band program, Datena thanked Bolsonaro for choosing him for the vacancy, but said that he prefers to continue defending the population from the “tribune it has occupied for so many years”.

“First of all, I would like to leave my word of affection for the President of the Republic, who this morning made a statement that he had chosen me as a candidate for the Senate in São Paulo. And that was exactly what was agreed. But I thought about it. , and I decided to go my way, but thanks to him for confirming the agreement that happened, it wasn’t on his part that it didn’t work”, he said.

“Again, I confirmed that I have no doubt that I can and must continue to defend the population of the rostrum that I have occupied for so many years, always in her name and I have always lived for her, I live for her, and so I decide to continue living. who invited me and even got me excited will understand me. Politics is not my natural space, it is possible for me to fight for the common good in many arenas that exist there, I will always be with my audience”, he added.

dropout history

The presenter of TV Bandeirantes has already been affiliated with several parties in recent years and has already been quoted to run for several positions, always giving up the candidacy in the final stretch of political alliances.

In 2015, for example, he was even announced as a pre-candidate of the Progressive Party (PP) for Mayor of São Paulo, but withdrew from the electoral race in January of the following year.

In 2018, the presenter even launched his candidacy for the Senate by the former Democratic Party (DEM), today União Brasil, on the ticket that elected João Doria (PSDB) to the government of São Paulo, but also withdrew from the candidacy less than a month later. of the ad.

This year, Datena was affiliated with União Brasil to run for Senate on the ticket of Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), but he migrated his affiliation to the PSC and began to approach former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) to have the support of Bolsonaro in the state of São Paulo.

Despite now receiving support from the current president of the Republic to enter politics for good, Datena said in an interview with UOL on March 28 that he did not vote for Bolsonaro in 2018, justifying the vote that year.

The last time he participated in an election for president, Datena said he voted for Lula (PT) and “is not responsible for much of the Brazil that is there”, in open criticism of the Bolsonaro government.

“I didn’t vote for anyone. [em 2018]. The last guy I voted for was Lula and after Lula I didn’t vote for anyone else. I just justified. I am not responsible for much of Brazil that is there,” she said.

In the same interview, Datena even said that he was the only presenter in Brazil who called Bolsonaro an “asshole” on the air.