Datena withdraws from candidacy for the Senate in So Paulo

Datena would compose slate in So Paulo with former minister Tarcsio de Freitas (photo: TV Bandeirantes/Disclosure)

Presenter Jos Luiz Datena announced this Thursday afternoon (6/30) that he gave up running for the Senate for the state of So Paulo. He was going on vacation from his program “Brasil Urgente”, on TV Bandeirantes, but he showed up to work normally and finally announced that he would move on with the attraction.

“I wanted to leave my word of affection for the President of the Republic who this morning made a statement that he chose me as a candidate for the Senate of So Paulo, but I thought about it and decided to go my way”, Datena said in her program.

“I thank you for the affection, but it wasn’t on his part that it didn’t work out”, said Datena.

On the 21st, Bolsonaro received Datena at the Planalto Palace for a lunch, which was attended by ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Clio Faria Jnior (Segov), General Braga Netto, special advisor and possible deputy to Bolsonaro, and Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the president’s eldest son.

The presenter was a leader in the voting intention polls for the Senate. According to the Exame/Ideia survey, on June 9, he had 19% of voting intentions, ahead of Márcio Frana (PSB), who had 14%.