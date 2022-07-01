Death of doctor found in hospital bathroom is investigated by police

Jayda Bento de Souza, a 26-year-old doctor, was found dead in a hospital bathroom in the interior of Goiás – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The Civil Police of Goiás, is investigating the cause and whether anyone should be held responsible, for the death of doctor Jayda Bento de Souza, 26, a doctor found dead in a bathroom at Ernestina Lopes Jaime State Hospital (Heelj) in Pirenópolis, in the surroundings. of the Federal District.

According to delegate Tibério Martins, the victim was found by co-workers on Saturday (25), close to the time he was supposed to be on duty at the unit.

“The staff opened the bedroom door [em que ela estaria] and heard the faucet running in the bathroom. They knocked on the door, she didn’t answer, then they broke in and found her body there,” said the deputy.

Next to Jayda, according to the sheriff, there was a bottle of medicine and a syringe. According to him, the young woman’s work regime at the site must be investigated, whether there is another person involved and whether she died as a result of anaphylactic shock, a serious allergic reaction that can be fatal.

Tibério Martins said that a type of anesthetic was indicated on the bottle, which “is used to regulate sleep”, but that confirmation of which substance may have been used by the doctor and for what purpose are objects of investigation and depend on the results of expertise. .

When asked if there is a suspicion that the doctor would be overworked, the delegate said that the issue will also be investigated.

“About the on-call schedule, this information circulated [de que a médica estaria trabalhando há 60 horas direto] through social networks, but the hospital has already denied this workload. In any case, her work regime in the hospital environment will be investigated. […] We do not rule out anything in this sense, if with the progress of investigations it is informed that this drug was frequently used by doctors, then we will have this line to investigate”, he explained.

The lines of investigation must rely on the work of the Technical-Scientific Police to clarify what really led to the doctor’s death.