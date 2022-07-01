Despite her passion, Zefa resists Tadeu’s charms in Pantanal

the spark between Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Thaddeus (José Loreto) is already becoming evident in wetland, and the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap will serve to attest once and for all that the two will eventually be together. However, the marked religiosity of the employee of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Tenório (Murilo Benício) will not allow her to surrender so easily to the pawn.

Even so, Zefa will not be able to avoid enjoying the view and, very soon, she will be paralyzed when she sees Tadeu completely taking off his clothes to cool off in the waters of the river, shortly after he himself invites her to participate in the viola circle.

At a certain point in the soap opera, Zefa can no longer stop thinking about Tadeu. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

From there, there’s no other way. Zefa will no longer be able to stop thinking about Tadeu, berating herself for simply imagining the possibilities of accepting passion. Meanwhile, Tadeu maintains the posture of someone who doesn’t know exactly what he’s doing.

The main change for Filó’s son (Dira Paes) will happen when he understands that the envy of Jove’s (Jesuíta Barbosa) position will lead him absolutely nowhere but loneliness. Zefa enters to appease the pawn’s heart and transform his life in a way that Guta (Julia Dalavia) would never do, after all she never really loved him.