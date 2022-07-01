Diabetes medications are incorrectly used to lose weight – Health

Searching alone for miraculous results can damage quality of life (photo: Freepik/Disclosure)

The number of obese people is about to double worldwide. This is the warning that the World Obesity Federation brings in the atlas on obesity published this year. In Brazil, it is estimated that 30% of the Brazilian adult population will have some level of obesity by 2030, while for children, it is estimated that 22.7% of children aged 5 to 9 years will live with the disease.

Obesity is a chronic multifactorial disease characterized by the excessive accumulation of body fat that can trigger several health problems. Brazil is one of the countries with the highest levels of obesity in the world. One in five women is obese, and one in seven men is also obese. This is the reason why, more and more, it is possible to find people looking for alternatives to lose weight.

It is known that the weight loss process is not easy, it requires dedication and discipline, in addition to presenting long-term results. It is within this scenario that alternatives for rapid weight loss end up appearing as a miraculous formula and some diabetes control drugs have been drawing attention in recent years due to their potential for weight loss.

Some drugs, initially developed for the treatment of diabetes, reduce the peristaltic movement of the small intestine, which generates the feeling of satiety, decreasing hunger and making patients eat less, as they feel satisfied more quickly.

As the purchase of these drugs does not require the retention of a medical prescription, sales soared, and they are often consumed by people who have no indication of use. This raises an alert about the way people have been dealing with weight gain and weight loss.

In Brazil, these drugs are not approved by Anvisa for the treatment of weight loss, and their administration on their own can be extremely dangerous due to their considerable number of side effects, such as gastroenteritis, gastroesophageal reflux, headache, abdominal pain. , hypoglycemia, dizziness, abdominal distension and vomiting. In addition to the symptoms that can be intense, the drugs have restrictions for different groups of patients, such as pregnant and lactating women and patients with a history of diseases associated with the thyroid, pancreas and liver.

It is worth remembering that excess weight is not an aesthetic problem, but when diagnosed as obesity, it can be the trigger for various health complications, such as heart attack, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, joint problems, among others. The importance of a multidisciplinary health follow-up is highlighted, which will be able to devise healthy strategies for weight loss, which do not put the user’s health at risk. So, don’t look alone for miraculous results that can cause even greater damage to your quality of life.

