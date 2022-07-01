Doctor is arrested in Natal during mega operation against child pornography – 06/30/2022 – News

A 36-year-old man was arrested in the act by the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Norte after agents found equipment that contained pornographic material involving children and adolescents. The arrest took place on the morning of this Thursday (30), the result of Operation ‘Light in Childhood 9’, which took place in 13 states in the country and searched the addresses of 74 suspects of crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation against children and adolescents on the internet. Still in the operation, there are another 89 search and seizure orders being carried out in other countries – the United States, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Panama and Argentina. In all, 163 warrants are executed.

granted Material seized at doctor’s house will be analyzed

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which coordinates the Operation in the country, 22 people were arrested in the act until the publication of this article, including a doctor from Natal. According to the Civil Police, the doctor lived in the center of the capital, where two notebooks and a cell phone were found, which will be investigated. In the early afternoon of this Thursday (30), the 36-year-old man posted bail and was released.

In Currais Novos, a city in the Seridó region of the state, three notebooks, three external hard drives, pen drives and cell phones were seized. Nobody was arrested inside.

In Brazil, due diligence is carried out in Alagoas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Pará, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo, in addition to Rio Grande do Norte. About 800 police officers are involved in the operation.

The state with the highest number of search and seizure warrants in progress is São Paulo, with 43 orders issued. Considering the other countries involved in the operation, in which the due diligence is carried out by the respective law enforcement agents, Argentina has the largest number of addresses to be searched, 68.

Operation Light in Childhood 8 opened in June 2021, when 176 addresses were searched by the Civil Police in 18 states and in five more countries: Argentina, the United States, Paraguay, Panama and Ecuador.

In the seven previous editions, carried out between 2017 and 2020, the operation had already fulfilled more than 1,450 search and seizure warrants and arrested about 700 suspects of practicing cyber crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation against children and adolescents throughout Brazil and in other countries. action participants.