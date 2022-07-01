Doctors bring alternatives to Losartana, which was withdrawn from the market | Health

Reproduction – 06.23.2022 Losartan medicine

Medications that have losartan as an active ingredient are among the most indicated and used in Brazil for the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension) and heart failure, reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack.

But last week, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined the interdiction and collection of some of these lots.

According to the agency, the measure was taken due to “the presence of the ‘azido’ impurity in concentration above the acceptable safety limit”. The decision raised doubts in patients who use these drugs. GLOBO listened to experts to find out what alternatives to losartan are.

Cardiologist Luciano Drager, director of promotion and research at SOCESP (Sociedade de Cardiologia do Estado de São Paulo) and president of the Brazilian Sleep Association, says that there are several classes of medication available for the treatment of hypertension that can replace losartan.

However, he points out that the change should only be made by the doctor and that there is no need to change the losartan due to this withdrawal announced by Anvisa.

“Only a few batches were affected. There is no need to change everyone’s losartan, but there are options if the doctor feels it is necessary,” says Drager.

He also reinforces that the potentially toxic residues found in the drug are not because of the losartan itself, but because of the manufacturing process, which can be modified.

“It is also necessary to mention that it is a low risk of exposure and that this same problem has already been verified in other drugs of the same class as losartan”, emphasizes the cardiologist.

Antonio Carlos do Nascimento, a doctor in endocrinology from the USP School of Medicine, says that telmisartan, valsartan and candesartan are the most used drugs as an alternative to losartan, since they belong to the same pharmaceutical class, called receptor blockers. of angiotensin.

“It should be mentioned that losartan is subsidized by the government, while alternatives of the same pharmaceutical class are not”, says Nascimento.

In a statement, Anvisa also points out that the collection of batches does not impact the treatment, since there are other batches of losartans on the market that can replace the medicines collected or banned.

