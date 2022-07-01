Dollar jumps 10% in June, but drops 6% in volatile semester: what to expect for the second half of the year?

The dollar opened 2022 trading at around R$5.57, reached almost R$4.60 in April and closed last Thursday at R$5.23, with an accumulated drop of 6.1% in the semester. , although with a monthly increase of 10% in June. When it comes to the dynamics between the US currency and the real, the past six months have not been monotonous – and the ones that are yet to come probably won’t be either.

Commodities, Federal Reserve and fiscal risk were crucial variables for the exchange rate performance so far and it is expected that this will not change much in the next six months.

In the first moment of this year, until mid-April, the real strengthened mainly due to the weakening of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lifting of restrictions reduced risk aversion and boosted the price of commodities, with the prospect that the world could grow more than expected.

Around March, non-manufactured products still had a new impetus, coming from the beginning of the Ukrainian war, since the two countries involved in the conflict are important producers of these raw materials.

These two factors benefited the real. Brazil is a major commodity exporter and rising prices tend to improve the trade balance. Year-to-date through the third week of June, the country recorded a surplus of US$ 32.1 billion in its negotiations.

“With the issue of the pandemic improving and the Chinese market encouraging production, through stimuli, the real strengthened against the dollar”, comments Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora. “Brazil is one of the main commodity exporters in the world and was also well regarded in the markets. The Brazilian currency, after having one of the worst performances in the world in 2020 and 2021, started to recover.”

The fact that the Brazilian Central Bank took the lead in raising interest rates also helped the real to stand out against other currencies. The differential between the rates practiced internally and in the external market increased the practice called carry tradewhich consists of taking money at an interest rate in one country and investing it in another currency, where interest rates are higher.

The flow of capital to value companies, in the midst of the initial fear of rising interest rates in the United States, brought several contributions to Brazilian stocks, with investors looking for consolidated companies rather than those with growth potential (shaken by the prospect interest rate hike).

B3, then, registered strong inflows of foreign capital daily. Even with the worsening of the scenario, until June 28, the annual balance was positive in R$ 53.8 billion.

With the strengthening of lockdowns in China and with the prospect growing that the Federal Reserve would have to be more aggressive than expected, increasing the chances of a global recession, however, things started to change.

“Growth reviews began to be carried out worldwide. This put pressure on the price of commodities, which made the real return to the level closest to what was seen before all these events”, explains Velloni. “Furthermore, the possibility of a recession increases the so-called risk offwith investors looking for security”.

After having practically only fallen in the first four months of the year, settling around R$4.70, the dollar jumped from R$4.70 to R$5.15 between the end of April and the first ten days of May. . It went back down to something close to R$4.75 at the end of the fifth month of the year to, in June, gain an upward trend – closing the semester trading at R$5.25. In the last month of the semester alone, the increase was 10%.

Recently, the new fiscal threats (now practically already established) that have appeared in Brazil have also weighed, raising fears that the country will not be able, in the future, to meet its financial commitments – the Brazilian credit default swap (CDS) in the last month has risen 31.13% to 291.10, the highest level since April 2020.

On the last day of June, the Senate approved the so-called Auxílios PEC, which released R$ 41.2 billion outside the spending ceiling. The measure still has to be approved in the Chamber of Deputies, but it is expected that it will pass.

“The exchange rate dropped to R$ 4.70 with an increase in the interest rate differential to something close to 9%. But, again, fiscal fear and higher-than-expected June US inflation, together with a tougher speech from the Fed, made the dollar rise to R$5.25”, says José Faria Júnior, partner at Wagner Investimentos.

In the second half, the Fed remains the main trigger for the exchange rate

For Faria Junior, in the six months left to end 2022, the attention of exchange operators will be focused, mainly, on speeches by Federal Reserve leaders and on the decisions of this institution.

“The main trigger of the real is currently the US interest rate. The value of commodities also matters, but the closest correlation was lost during the Covid-19 pandemic”, contextualizes the specialist from Wagner Investimentos.

The perception is that, as of mid-August, volatility will regain strength when it comes to currencies.

“There are a lot of uncertainties out there that will only be dissipated when the Fed proves that it can control inflation to somewhere between 3.5% and 4%, or when it fails,” he says. “If the recent interest rate hikes, as well as the one in July, yet to be released, show that they are having an effect, without the need for more aggressiveness outside the already priced in the curve, that will be good for the real”.

For him, however, it is likely that inflation will not give in, because a large part of the increase in costs is due to supply problems, with failures in global production chains. “I think the dollar has room to fall in the short term, but we are not optimistic from mid-August onwards”, he points out.

The dollar starts the second half positioned in the midst of a balance controlled by the Federal Reserve. If the American monetary institution raises interest rates above expectations, it is likely that the currency will gain strength; otherwise he must weaken.

Investors should also closely follow the macroeconomic data that influence the decisions of directors of the American monetary institution: Payroll, PMIs, inflation, GDP – these publications, which always change the exchange rate dynamics, should gain even more relevance.

Ricardo Cará, head of multimarkets at EQI Asset, follows the same path. “With the Fed being more hawkish, the trend is for the difference between interest rates to be favorable to the dollar”, he says. “There is an expectation that the Fed will continue to raise rates, fighting inflation at all costs. My feeling is that they will err on the side of more rather than less, as they are more committed to price control than to economic activity.”

Read too

Apart from the Fed, if a recession is confirmed, the expert still raises that this should further pressure commodity prices and increase risk aversion, which should also pressure the real – yet another reason, then, to monitor macroeconomic data. closely.

Politics also on the radar

In addition to the Fed, the domestic scenario should also continue to weigh on the relationship between the dollar and the real.

“I see the election as a variable with the least impact on the exchange rate, due to the global context. We will hardly get out of the current, polarized scenario, and the market, at least in part, already knows the minds of the two main candidates well”, defends Cará. “I don’t see many possible surprises on that front.”

Fabrizio Velloni says he expects a troubled scenario, with the market keeping an eye on government programs, “understanding what each candidate wants to do”.

José Faria Júnior, finally, follows the same line, noting that he awaits, mainly, the decision of the economic team of ex-president Lula, currently first placed in the race for the Planalto Palace.

“If Lula chooses to take a more developmental path, with a minister who likes to spend, the only solution will be to raise interest rates, to offset the greater fiscal risk,” he says. “Recently the threats on this front have increased considerably. Although the current government claims that these are temporary measures, I doubt that, in the future, anyone will withdraw the aid. If there is more spending, the way will be to use monetary tools”.

On the positive side, at least in the short term, the view is that the worst seems to be over.

José Faria Júnior sees that at its current level, the exchange rates a series of bad news, with the hawkish tone of the Fed and the fiscal bombs already encompassed in the current dollar price.

“They have already put R$ 40 billion in the PEC, it has already had the tone hawkish of the Fed and the stock market has already dropped to 98 thousand points. Even so, the real is resisting”, says Faria Junior. “The question that remains is: what very bad news will we have in the short term capable of impacting the exchange rate? I think we already have a lot of bad things priced in.”

Cará, in turn, points out that the Brazilian market is currently more protected, with unleveraged companies, without much debt in dollars and without the need to look for hedge – which, in the recent past, put pressure on the real, with the Central Bank being forced to carry out auctions of swap.

“Outside, DXY is already at its peak in years. All of this has been priced in for a long time. There is already this anchored expectation,” she comments. “I don’t think we have room for big rallies or crashes,” he adds.

In a report, Bradesco BBI highlighted that the real is not “expensive”, but it does not see any important reason that guides an appreciation of the Brazilian currency in the short term, even with local basic interest rates at the current level of 13.25%, considered high.

The bank’s economists point out that, recently, the real has been trading at lower levels amid a more uncertain fiscal policy. This is due both to short-term events, such as tax cuts and new aid programs, and to uncertainty about the electoral scenario. In this way, BBI adjusted its projection for the end of 2022 for the dollar from R$5 to R$5.20 (practically stable compared to the previous day’s closing) and from R$5.30 to R$5.40 (3% increase from current levels).

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related