Dollar shoots above R$5.30 amid fears of ‘PEC of Desperation’







Senate to vote on the PEC on Thursday Photo: Agência Senado / BBC News Brazil

The dollar operated sharply against the real this Friday, easily surpassing the 5.30 reais mark, with investors reacting to the Senate’s approval on the eve of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that establishes a state of emergency for expand and create new social assistance, while international fears of recession collaborated in the search for security.

In addition to recognizing the state of emergency to create the “truck voucher” and expanding Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás, the approved PEC was complemented to include the granting of a benefit for taxi drivers and a supplementary credit to the food program.

The PEC vote, which still has to go through the Chamber of Deputies, took place about 100 days before the October general elections and is seen by critics as an electoral vote. The proposal – called by some market participants the “PEC of goodness” – is also seen as fiscally damaging, as it provides for expenditures outside the spending ceiling.

“The directions of the fiscal situation in Brazil, added to the more challenging international scenario, have kept the dollar higher, the interest curve pressured and the stock market with negative dynamics”, wrote Dan Kawa, director of investments at TAG.

At 10:21 (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 1.77%, at 5.3237 reais on sale, around the peaks of the day.

With this Friday’s performance, the dollar was on its way to register a fifth consecutive week of gains.

On B3, at 10:21 (GMT), the dollar futures contract of the first maturity rose 1.27%, at 5.3635 reais.

In addition to reflecting a turbulent domestic environment, the rise followed the strong appreciation of the dollar index against a basket of strong currencies, which approached its highest levels in two decades on Friday amid widespread fears of recession.

At the same time, most risky or commodity-linked currencies were down sharply for the day, with Mexican and Chilean pesos, South African rand and Australian dollar all down between 0.9% and 2%.

With the prospect that the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, will continue with an aggressive stance in the fight against inflation, investors were selling shares and seeking the safety of the dollar and the US sovereign debt, whose yields fell sharply in the face of the great demand for Treasuries. .

“The coming months will be marked by a Fed that is expected to raise rates more intensively to anchor inflation expectations, even with negative effects on growth,” BTG Pactual’s macro and strategy team said in a report, citing a negative impact. of this scenario on emerging currencies, such as the real.

“This vector has already motivated us to have a lower exposure to risk and volatility in recent months, guiding our strategies at the beginning of the quarter.”

The US currency closed the last session at 5.2311 reais, jumping 10.03% in June – the best month since March 2020 (+15.92%) – and accumulating a 9.83% advance in the second quarter. .

Despite this result, the dollar is still in negative territory in 2022, after having closed last year at 5.5735 reais.

BTG Pactual said in the report that a scenario of significant appreciation of the real is becoming more challenging, with domestic risks amplifying the risk aversion trend seen in the global market. Even so, the bank maintained the previous scenario of the dollar at 4.80 reais at the end of this year.