Drivers share photos of falling gas prices

Drivers found this Thursday (June 30, 2022) the lowest gasoline price at gas stations in different parts of Brazil. In publications on social networks, the drop was observed in São Paulo, Goiânia, Distrito Federal, Curitiba and Fortaleza.

The reduction comes days after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the bill that limits the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport – items that, according to the text, are considered essential “for taxation purposes”.

By defining them as essential, the new law does not allow the charging of a rate higher than the general ICMS rate, of around 17% – a percentage lower than that charged for items considered “superfluous”. The changes reduce the collection of States with the tax.

According to publications on social networks, gasoline was seen in the Federal District for R$ 6.99 a liter, paid in cash and in debit. In Asa Norte, central area of ​​the capital, the consumer registered the liter for R$ 7.15. In Campinas, São Paulo, the value dropped to R$ 5.97 in some points. In Goiânia, in the Vila Mauá neighborhood, the liter was registered at R$ 5.99.

In recent weeks, the price of a liter of gasoline was found at R$ 8,990, while diesel reached R$ 8,630 at pumps in some regions of Brazil, according to a survey by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), carried out between 12 and 18 June 2022.

O Power 360 List below records of the drop in the price of gasoline: