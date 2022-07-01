EA makes fun of single-player games and it backfires

EA today published a tweet that is going viral where it makes a joke about single-player games.

You can see the tweet in question already below, where the studio wrote: “When the person is a 10 but only likes single-player games”. For purposes of context, this statement adapts a meme that consists of asking someone about a fictional person who is a “10” (perfect) except for one flaw.

They’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player games — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 30, 2022



Of course, the comments were not long in coming, with many users claiming that EA didn’t know what a 10 was, playing with the failure of the studio’s recent multiplayer releases (like Anthem, Battlefield 2042), with the fact that games annually (like FIFA), among multiple satirical messages.

Even God of War director Cory Barlog commented on the situation, revealing that he loves single-player games and adding a heart emoji. You can see the tweet below.

single player games forever❤️ — cory barlog (@corybarlog) July 1, 2022



Later, EA returned to make a new tweet admitting defeat:

“The roast was deserved. Let’s assume the defeat because playing single-player games really makes a person an 11.”

Roast well deserved. We’ll take this L cause playing single player games actually makes them an 11. https://t.co/PNg4FKOgfB — Electronic Arts (@EA) July 1, 2022