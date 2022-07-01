Economist estimates how much gasoline prices will go

Curitibanos noticed a new drop in fuel prices this Thursday morning (30). After the beginning of the week with stations registering a drop in the price of gasoline, readers sent photos of new values, on average, in the amount of R$ 6.60. In the first reduction, the registration was R$ 6.99, in general. Last week, establishments registered prices of R$ 7.59.

According to economist Lucas Dezordi, fuel prices can drop by up to R$ 0.50 with the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

“This reduction was the result of the reduction of federal taxes. In regular gasoline, there was a reduction of more than R$ 0.50. Now, we are waiting for the ICMS to be reduced by 18%, which can reduce the value of gasoline by more than R$0.50,” he said.

Photo: Djalma Malaquias/Banda B.

The expectation of the fall depends on the approval of the ICMS reduction. “Let’s wait for the governor’s regulation. Other states such as São Paulo and Goiás have already made the reduction. This process should take place at the beginning of July”, concluded.

According to Paranapetro, “The downward trend in prices in the fuel market, noted in gasoline and ethanol in recent days, is a reflection of the reduction in federal taxes provided for in Complementary Law No. 194/2022, published last Thursday. The distributors, in general, began to gradually transfer to the gas stations the zeroed rates in the federal taxes PIS, COFINS and CIDE”, reported in note.