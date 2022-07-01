Electricity and gasoline bills will be reduced by 20%, government promises

THE electricity and the Gasoline will have 20% reduction, said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida. In a public hearing held last Tuesday, the 28th, he promised a drop of 19.49% in the electricity bill and 21% in the price of fuel.

Read more: Confirmed: food stamps will be R$ 900 from July

The minister told parliamentarians from the Consumer Protection Commission of the Chamber of Deputies that the cut in the energy tariff will be financed with three sources: the contribution of R$ 5 billion from Eletrobras, the return of credits to consumers and the creation of the 17% for ICMS.

With regard to gasoline, the drop was motivated by the limitation of ICMS. Sachsida calculates that the price of fuel should fall from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84 per liter.

During the presentation, the head of the Mines and Energy portfolio also demonstrated the expected reductions for ethanol, diesel and LPG. The price of biofuel should drop from R$4.87 to R$4.57; diesel from R$7.68 to R$7.55; and LPG from R$112.70 to 110.07.

“We are giving the correct answer. So much so, that the rest of the world is trying to do just that: reduce taxes. United States, Europe. Do you know what the difference is? Here we have already done it”, said the minister.

At the same hearing, Sachida reiterated the government’s criticism of Petrobras’ current pricing policy, although he reaffirmed that the Planalto cannot intervene. “Petrobras needs to choose whether it wants to be a public or private company,” he concluded.