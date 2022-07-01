Electricity and gasoline bills will be reduced by 20%, government promises

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Electricity and gasoline bills will be reduced by 20%, government promises 3 Views

THE electricity and the Gasoline will have 20% reduction, said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida. In a public hearing held last Tuesday, the 28th, he promised a drop of 19.49% in the electricity bill and 21% in the price of fuel.

Read more: Confirmed: food stamps will be R$ 900 from July

The minister told parliamentarians from the Consumer Protection Commission of the Chamber of Deputies that the cut in the energy tariff will be financed with three sources: the contribution of R$ 5 billion from Eletrobras, the return of credits to consumers and the creation of the 17% for ICMS.

With regard to gasoline, the drop was motivated by the limitation of ICMS. Sachsida calculates that the price of fuel should fall from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84 per liter.

During the presentation, the head of the Mines and Energy portfolio also demonstrated the expected reductions for ethanol, diesel and LPG. The price of biofuel should drop from R$4.87 to R$4.57; diesel from R$7.68 to R$7.55; and LPG from R$112.70 to 110.07.

“We are giving the correct answer. So much so, that the rest of the world is trying to do just that: reduce taxes. United States, Europe. Do you know what the difference is? Here we have already done it”, said the minister.

At the same hearing, Sachida reiterated the government’s criticism of Petrobras’ current pricing policy, although he reaffirmed that the Planalto cannot intervene. “Petrobras needs to choose whether it wants to be a public or private company,” he concluded.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Luciano Hang and Havan are targets for charging R$824,000 in rent

The owner of Havan stores, Luciano Hang, is the subject of a lawsuit that charges …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved