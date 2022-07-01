Electricity bills in São Paulo will have a big increase: see how much is left

Aneel approved a 12.04% readjustment in the electricity bills of the distributor Enel São Paulo’s residential customers. Know more.

Last Tuesday (28), the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved a 12.04% readjustment in the electricity bills of residential customers of the distributor Enel São Paulo, which serves the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Thus, the new values ​​will take effect on July 4th, and industrial consumers and other large customers will have an 18% readjustment.

Part of the measures approved by the government and congress, to slow the rise in energy tariffs, is already taken into account in the approved percentage. Therefore, the increase was close to 2021 inflation.

Among the measures adopted is the return of PIS/Cofins overcharged on electricity bills. The measure generated a reduction of 8.7% compared to the increase initially foreseen.

It was also considered part of the R$ 5 billion contribution that Eletrobras will make to the Energy Development Account (CDE), a fund for the electricity sector that finances the sector’s measures, generating a reduction of 2.84%.

According to director Hélvio Guerra, rapporteur of the process, the law that limits the collection of the ICMS rate to up to 18% on electricity has the potential to further reduce the increases.

Although it has already been sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), states still need to regulate it. Therefore, it was not considered in this tariff process.

Electricity bill in Sao Paulo

Although the state of São Paulo has already implemented the reduction on fuels, the readjustment did not include electricity tariffs.

According to Aneel, the measure will help reduce the final price of energy for Enel-SP consumers by around 10.4%.

About 18 million people are served by Enel-SP, which distributes electricity to 24 municipalities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, including the capital.

Annually, Aneel defines the readjustments in the electricity bills, in accordance with the concession contract. They take into account, among other factors, the behavior of the dollar, the cost of purchasing energy and charges included in tariffs.

