Embraer hires Toyota to improve aircraft manufacturing process





Embraer has signed a contract with Toyota do Brasil with the aim of having the latter share the fundamentals and concepts of its world-famous Toyota Production System (TPS). The initiative aims to eliminate waste, gain operational efficiency and generate greater value for stakeholders in aircraft production.

In the first phase of the joint work, a team of specialists from TPS, from Toyota do Brasil, will become part of Embraer’s routine with the objective of evaluating and suggesting improvements for the manufacturing area of ​​the company’s main factory, the Ozires Silva Unit, located in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo.

“Bringing Toyota to carry out this work reinforces Embraer’s commitment to the constant pursuit of business excellence and sustainable growth,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer. “It will be an excellent opportunity for exchanging and deepening knowledge that will make it possible to further accelerate the application of the philosophy lean in production systems, while strengthening the practices already disseminated by the Embraer Business Excellence Program, the P3E.”





“TPS is a methodology that can contribute in different scenarios and applications. More than efficiency and productivity, the use of TPS can provide solutions that allow industry and other sectors to continuously improve their processes, which is one of Toyota’s pillars worldwide. There is still a possibility that we can contribute to the ESG agenda”, says Rafael Chang, president of Toyota do Brasil.

Since 2007, Embraer has adopted the philosophy lean as a business strategy that disseminates P3E fundamentals, concepts and practices. This program is responsible for leading the transformations in an integrated way, providing the means for the entire company to make leaps in improving its processes. This system of excellence aims at safety first, quality always, deliveries on time and at the best cost.

A reference in the concept of Industry 4.0, Embraer advances at the forefront of manufacturing technologies with digital, integrated and low environmental impact factories, with continuous improvement of processes and adaptation of technology to people and processes. As of 2022, the company’s goal is to grow carbon neutral and, by 2024, to have 100% of the energy in its operations in Brazil coming from renewable sources.



