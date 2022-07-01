Energy bill will return R$ 1.2 billion

Energy companies operating in the State will have to return up to R$ 1.2 billion to consumers, after the approval of the law that creates a mechanism to reduce electric energy tariffs later this year, through the return of undue charges on the electricity bill. light.













The companies EDP Espírito Santo and Luz and Força Santa Maria (ELFSM) serve around 1.8 million customers in the state.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) said, in a note, “that the tariff readjustments will take effect from August 7th, for EDP ES, and from September 22nd, in the case of ELFSM. Therefore, Law 14,385/2022 (return PIS/Cofins credits) will be applied during the calculations of the tariff adjustment process”.

Also according to Aneel, in the case of distributors that will still have their processes in the coming months, the adjustment will be carried out in the ordinary tariff processes according to the calendar published on the agency’s website.

A spokesperson for EDP Espírito Santo said that the adjustment calculations are made by Aneel itself and that the new value, which may be higher or lower than the current one, will only be passed on to EDP on August 7, when the new value.

Luz e Força Santa Maria says, in a note, that “since July 2019, long before the publication of the aforementioned law, electricity consumers served by Empresa Luz e Força Santa Maria (ELFSM), in 11 municipalities in the Northwest of Espírito Santo , already receive the credits referring to the collection of ICMS on the basis of calculation of PIS and Cofins”.

Also according to Santa Maria, the amount has already reached R$ 42.9 million until this month and the estimate is that the total amount returned exceeds R$ 50 million.

The company also clarifies “that the return of credits to consumers, which began in July 2019, is being carried out individually to those who “borne the burden of the tax, through credit launched directly on the electricity bills”, says another excerpt. of the note.

Law 14,385/2022 changed Aneel’s rules to speed up the return of amounts overcharged in PIS/Cofins. The return will be through smaller increases in energy rates.







