Even in falling unemployment reaches more than 10 million Brazilians

the index of unemployment fell to 9.8% in the quarter ended in the month of May. However, this condition affects more than 10.6 million of Brazilians. The data are from Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE)which showed the rate of unemployment below the double digits for the first time in six years.

In practice, this is the lowest rate recorded in the entire Brazil since the quarter ended in January 2016. At the time, the percentage recorded was 9.6%. In the case of quarters ended exclusively in Maythe smallest was in 2015 The 8.3%.

The number of unemployed also dropped, this to 11.5%the equivalent of less than 1.4 million compared to the previous quarter. In the annual comparison, the reduction was 30.2%that is, about 4.6 million of unemployed Brazilians.

The data of IBGE compose the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad). In the previous survey, which contained data corresponding to the quarter ended in Aprilthe fee of unemployment observed was 10.5%covering the condition of unemployment in 11.3 million of people.

Considering the minimum of the historical series recorded in 2014the unemployment rate reached 6.5%. Overall, it is considered an almost positive result. Even because, the average of the forecasts in research of the Reuters was that the rate would prevail in 10.2% in the evaluated period.

Unemployment is inhibited by record hires

the scenario of unemploymentapparently en masse, was inhibited by the record level of signings with 97.5 million of workers. The high was 3.4% compared to the previous quarter and 10.6% in the annual comparison.

“This is equivalent to an increase of 2.3 million people in the quarter and 9.4 million people employed in the year”, highlighted the IBGE.

In short, it is a process of recovering the losses that occurred during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Stability happened again this year, with a part of the population occupied.

Proportionally, the highest growth in occupancy in the annual comparison was due to the job without a formal contracthad high of 23.6%. already the employment with a formal contract registered an increase of 12.1% in the period. In absolute numbers, there were 3.8 million more with formal contracts and 2.4 million more without a formal contract in the business market.

