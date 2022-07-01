Ex-Atltico, Sampaoli leaves the command of Olympique de Marseille

photo: Nicolas TUCAT/AFP Even with the good work, Sampaoli would be unhappy with the poor movement of Olympique in the transfer window Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, who arrived in France in February 2021, after leaving Atltico, no longer the coach of Olympique de Marseille, announced the club this Friday (1st).

“We are satisfied with the path traveled and the emotions experienced together, but due to a long reflection, the two parties, who act in the general interest of the Olympique de Marseille project, have agreed to put an end to this stage”, reads the club’s statement. .

With Sampaoli, Olympique was French vice-champion last season and got a direct spot in the next European Champions League.

However, since May, the Argentine coach has left a very clear message to the board about his requirements in the transfer market.

“Do we want to go to the Champions League for the money or to be competitive? The most important thing the president, the owner and the coach need to know: to know why we had this objective”, he said.

“I need to know if there is a possibility of creating a Champions League team. Because playing Champions League is playing against great teams. Going to play some games and not really being part of the competition seems illogical to me”, added Sampaoli, who has reputation for being very demanding when it comes to hiring.

At the moment, Olympique s have signed two defenders, Samuel Gigot (Spartak Moscow) and the young Isaak Tour (Le Havre).

On the other hand, the club lost two absolute starters: William Saliba, who returned to Arsenal after the end of his loan, and Boubacar Kamara, who went to Aston Villa.