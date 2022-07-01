Ex-BBB Gustavo Marsengo is attacked after giving up on Anitta and rebuts: “I had education”

Former BBB Gustavo Marsengo is the target of attacks on social media after viralizing a video where he dumps Anitta and reacts

After leaving BBB22, Gustavo Marsengo was direct and engaged a relationship with Laís Caldas, who also participated in the global reality show. Therefore, many famous people, such as anitadid not have the chance to be with the boy, despite showing interest publicly.

When participating in a podcast recently, the law graduate was told that the singer had sung him on social media and gave him something to talk about. That’s because, straight in the answer, he explained to be in a closed relationship, not having room for a flirtation with the famous.

“Gustavo, you were flirted by nothing more, nothing less, than Anitta”exclaimed one of the podcast presenters. “I am dating nothing more, nothing less, than Laís”, countered the ex-BBB, showing to be zero interested in the singer, at least for the moment.

This Thursday (30), the moment began to go viral on social networks and several netizens opined about the reversal given by the ex-BBB. When faced with the comments about the case, the curitibano was not silent and gave something to talk about.

“Funny how there are people who put everything on the sign’s back… I do this not because I have cancer, but because I had education and good examples at home. I’m sad for those who didn’t have it… and to the haters, they will take their frustration out on someone else “detonated.

PEPÊ CONFIRMS THAT HE WILL REMOVE FACE TATTOOS

After receiving a barrage of criticism for tattooing her children’s names, João and Enzo in the face, the singer pepe told that it will remove the drawings. According to her, the little ones liked the result, but she will not take their opinions into consideration, as they are children.

“The removal, I’ll do it after our party, mine and Baby’s [dia 06 de julho]. The doctor will test me to see how the procedure will go. I apply a cream that is like makeup. That’s what he’s for, to cover tattoos”said in an interview with columnist Fabia Oliveira.