Exonerated, former president of Caixa will keep salary of R$ 56 thousand for 6 months

Former Caixa president Pedro Guimarães is expected to receive at least R$56,000 from the state-owned company for six months, even after he left the bank this week after being accused of sexual harassment.

This is because of Law 12.813/2013. Article 6 of the rule stipulates the period of one semester for the employee, who was previously part of the public power, to work in the same area of ​​activity in the private sector, precisely to avoid conflict of interests.

With the compensation, the former president of the state-owned company, who had a fixed salary of R$ 56 thousand, will receive, over the time he will be in “quarantine”, a total of R$ 336 thousand.

The report seeks contact with Pedro Guimarães.

















Sexual harassment













Guimarães resigned from Caixa after becoming the target of investigations by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Audit Court (TCU) for allegations of sexual harassment. The suspicions were revealed by the Metrópoles portal. According to the investigation, the cases would have occurred with bank employees. In an interview with the site, the women said they felt harassed by the economist on several occasions, always at events or work trips.

There are reports of physical approach and unwanted touches. The onslaughts would have taken place especially at Caixa Mais Brasil events, a program created by the executive to give Caixa visibility across the country.

Sources heard by R7 in the MPF confirmed the investigation and stated that the investigations are being carried out under secrecy at the Federal District Attorney’s Office, since the economist does not have a privileged forum. TCU president Ana Arraes has already confirmed the entity’s investigation into Caixa’s mechanisms to combat this type of harassment.





Who is Guimaraes?

The Rio de Janeiro economist Pedro Guimarães is 51 years old and assumed the presidency of Caixa on January 3, 2019, succeeding Nelson de Souza. As the company’s president, Guimarães also sits on the bank’s board of directors. Before that, he had already been a partner in two institutions in the banking sector: BTG Pactual — an investment bank founded by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes — and Banco Plural.





Guimarães graduated in economics in 1992 from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), received a master’s degree in economics from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and a doctorate from the University of Rochester, in New York, where he presented a thesis on privatization. in the financial sector.

He is the son-in-law of Léo Pinheiro, from the construction company OAS. Pinheiro was the whistleblower in the triplex case, which led to the conviction of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He has also been accused of moral harassment, including the release of videos in which he embarrasses Caixa employees and forces them to bend over.

At the time, the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) in the Federal District notified Guimarães and recommended that the institution’s president not subject employees to “situations of embarrassment at work” under penalty of opening an investigative procedure and adopting measures to correct the conduct, without ruling out civil, criminal and administrative liability.

In another recent episode, in December 2020, the economist stood out for stating that he did not know that there are people living in dumps in Brazil. In March of this year, Guimarães signed agreements worth R$24,000 with two former maids who accused him of not paying labor rights.

The president of Caixa even considered the possibility of running in the elections, but the idea ended up losing strength. He was also remembered as a possible replacement for Paulo Guedes at the Ministry of Economy, which nominated him for the presidency of the bank.



