Expansion plan? Understand why Via (VIIA3) wants to raise up to BRL 600 million with the issuance of debentures

THE Via (VIIA3)formerly Via Varejo and owner of the Casas Bahia and Ponto brands, has just approved the issuance of up to R$600 million in debentures.

The debentures will be issued in up to three series with an initial value of R$500 million, but with the possibility of an additional batch of R$600 million. Maturities are scheduled for 2027 and 2029.

Debentures are bonds issued by companies to raise funds.

Why will Via (VIIA3) issue the debentures?

According to a statement published in the CVM this Thursday (30), the company intends to use the funds to pay expenses, costs and future real estate expenses for expansion, renovation, payment of rents, acquisition and construction of properties, in addition to reimbursement of real estate expenses.

In short, the money should be used to open new stores for the network.

bad performance

Via’s shares (VIIA3) accumulate a 58% drop on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2022. In 12 months, the fall is even greater: the shares melted 80.3% in the period.

High labor costs and the company’s current level of leverage are some of the factors that worry the market when it comes to evaluating the company and justify the fall in shares.

Last week, analysts at Citigroup released a report after a meeting with executives at the retailer.

In the document, they maintain the neutral recommendation for the shares and cut the target price of the shares from R$4.20 to R$2.80 – a potential appreciation of 34% if we consider the closing on Wednesday (29) .

The bank said that Via (VIIA3) is on the right track, but justified the option to reduce the target price of the retailer’s shares with a specter that haunts all companies in the sector: the adverse macroeconomic scenario.

For market analysts, retailers in general suffer in periods like this, with more pessimistic economic forecasts and high interest rates, which put pressure on these companies’ costs and expenses.

High inflation also appears as a villain, as it drives consumers away from stores.