Fabiula Nascimento poses with Gio Ewbank’s children and enchants

Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantas appear with Gio Ewbank’s children and enchants

The actress Fabiula Nascimento and your husband Emílio Dantas came at a very special time. The couple of actors are parents of the twins Roque and Raul, of five months. Together since 2016, the couple announced their pregnancy in August of last year.

In an interview on the program “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”, shown on TV Globo in the same month, Emílio explained the choice of names for his children. “One is more stone and the other is more air, since Raul is moonlight in reverse. It will take a while for us to know who will be who”, joked the actor, when talking about the relationship between the names and the temperament of the babies.

Recently, the couple celebrated the 5 months of the twins and filled the internet with a lot of cuteness by showing the little ones wearing the same clothes. Fabiula Nascimentoemotional, drooled a lot the boys and made a point of declaring herself to the heirs.

In the caption of the image published on the artist’s social networks, she melted saying: “Five months of revolution, 5 months of intimacy and construction, 5 months of total delivery, 5 months of a lifetime. I love you Emílio, without you nothing would make sense”, she wrote. The artist also took the opportunity to pay tribute to her husband and share photos of her birthday.

Famous dads often share family moments with fans. Last Wednesday night (29), the actors shared a beautiful click with the children of their great friend actress Giovanna Ewbank. Gio oe husband, the actor Bruno Gagliassoare longtime friends of Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantas.

In the images shared on the profile of the twins’ mother, the couple appeared alongside Títi, nine years old, and Bless, who is seven years old. The eldest and middle child of Gio de Bruno. In the publication it is possible to see the couple and the children having a lot of fun. In a good mood, Fabiula captioned the post saying: “While the babies sleep, we have a party!”, she joked.

