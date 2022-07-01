Fake nurse sold surgical and exam vacancies in public hospitals

posted on 01/07/2022 11:11



A woman was arrested by the Federal District police, accused of pretending to be a nurse at the Health Department to sell surgery vacancies, exam appointments and even places in intensive care units (ICU). The investigations began in January, after the Civil Police of the DF received anonymous reports that a health professional would be selling surgeries in public hospitals in the capital and, in some cases, after receiving the payment amounts, she did not fulfill what had been promised.

The Operation was carried out by the Corruption Repression Department, which served one arrest warrant and six search and seizure warrants in the regions of Gama, Santa Maria and Recanto das Emas. According to the investigations, the woman has no relationship with the SES-DF, although she has already held a commissioned position between 2013 and 2014.

She presented herself as a servant of different hospitals to convince the victims of real possibilities to circumvent the waiting list. The nurse also used different names. The woman has been working since 2018 and indicated, to receive payments, the bank account of friends, relatives and family members, in order to hide her true identity and mislead possible police investigations.

In addition to the woman, the PCDF identified a person with political ties who referred patients so that the nurse could get the “places” in the hospitals. In exchange, the nurse was promised employment for people close and of interest to her.

The criminal scheme extends to the sale of false medical certificates, prescriptions and reports, including with the aim of defrauding the granting of disability retirement.

The woman was temporarily arrested, and those who lent her bank accounts or referred patients were searched and seized in their homes. The purpose of the policy is to confirm whether there is participation of the effective servers of the Department of Health in the scheme. The investigated may respond for criminal association, embezzlement, document forgery and money laundering. Added together, the sentences can reach 24 years in prison.