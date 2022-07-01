fans are harassing studio devs

Many speculated that a State of Play dedicated to God of War Ragnarok could be announced by Sony this week – which ended up not happening (yet). With that, Cory Barlog, director of the 2018 game, is asking impatient fans to stop harassing the sequel’s developers on social media.

The request came shortly after Estelle Tigani, a Ragnarok film producer, reported on twitter who received pictures of male genitalia in her inbox. Reportedly, these “fans” were submitting the footage in exchange for more information about the title — reason enough for Barlog to get involved and call for an end to the harassment.

Are you fucking kidding me with this now??? I cannot believe I even have to say this but don’t fucking send dick pics to ANYONE on this team, or anyone in this industry for that matter. They are busting their ass to make some for you to enjoy. Show some fucking respect. https://t.co/o0xEZkWouj — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 30, 2022

God of War Ragnarok does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it will arrive sometime in 2022 on PS4 and PS5.

Barlog Reaffirms: God of War Ragnarok Has Not Been Delayed to 2023

Amid the truculent interactions with fans on the networks, the director seems quite stressed about the situation. However, he stated in response to a netizen that God of War Ragnarok has not been postponed to 2023. Learn more!

