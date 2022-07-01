Farofa da Gkay has a date announced and will be held again in Fortaleza; see details – Zoeira

Farofa da Gkay, as the actress and influencer’s birthday party is called Gessica Kayane, will take place on December 5th, 6th and 7th again in Fortaleza. The influencer made the announcement in a post on Twitter and generated repercussions among the famous.

This year’s party must have a investment of BRL 5 million at this year’s event, almost R$ 3 million more than was spent in 2021. Behind the scenes of last year’s event should also be shown in a documentary, according to the influencer.

“I think Farofa created the ‘reality-event’ category. I wanted to have content that would stick, so that people would say ‘what is Farofa?’ and could watch. We tried to convey a little bit of Farofa’s emotion to the public. I think they’ll enjoy it because it’s a film of the three days we lived”, he pointed out.

Recording starts in October

She also said that this year’s party will also be documented, with recordings starting in October. “There will be a documentary this year. Shooting will start in October. This year Farofa das Farofas and the documentary about documentaries will come,” she promised.

As in 2021, this year’s Farofa da Gkay should take place at the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza. Estimated dates for the event are December 5-7.

Farofa 2021

Last year, the event took place at the Marina Park Hotel, in the Moura Brasil neighborhood, and was attended by several celebrities.

In addition to the VIPs, other big names were at the festivities, but also as artistic attractions. With the air of a music festival, Farofa had performances by Xand Avião, Wesley Safadão, Alok, Léo Santana, Simaria, Matheus Fernandes, Pedro Sampaio, Kevinho, Zé Felipe, Rogerinho, Felipe Amorim and É o Tchan.