Fátima, Anitta and Ludmilla underwent transformations in the ten years of the ‘Encontro’; see more | TV & Famous

In some, the almost childlike face has given way to a more mature appearance, others, as the joke says, "sleep in formaldehyde" and have changed very little over the years, and there are also those who do not give up an aesthetic procedure to stay well with the mirror. Bearing in mind that the important thing is to be happy, the gshow shows you the transformation of six celebrities who sat on the sofa in the morning.

Not even Fátima was left out of this retrospective! In those ten years she faced uterine cancer, had shoulder surgery, separated from William Bonner, to whom she was married for more than 25 years, and found a new love in Pernambuco federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha. And to complete all this intensity: the triplets, Laura, Vinícius and Beatriz have grown up and fill their mother with pride.

But calm down, there's still more

1 of 7 See transformations of artists who went through the ‘Meeting’ — Photo: Reproduction See transformations of artists who went through the ‘Meeting’ — Photo: Reproduction

Namária was responsible for interviewing this Tuesday, 28/6, the companion in the global mornings for the last ten years. Between confidences and memories, they recalled the times when one participated in the other’s program, which made it possible to notice changes in the style of the owner of “Mais Você”, especially in the locks.

A warrior, Ana Maria discovered and beat lung cancer twice, once in 2015 and once in 2020, the year in which she married businessman Johnny Lucet, from whom she separated in 2021. During this period, she also lost her great friend Tom Veiga. , who gave life to dear Louro José, and died in November 2020. But the presenter’s life also gained new reasons to smile: her grandchildren Varuna, Maria and Bento, joined Joana in the task of cheering up the owl grandma. 🥰❤️

2 of 7 Ana Maria Braga visited and was visited by Fátima Bernardes throughout the decade — Photo: Reproduction Ana Maria Braga visited and was visited by Fátima Bernardes throughout the decade — Photo: Reproduction

The actor, who participated in the first edition of “Encontro”, on June 25, 2012, made his last appearance in the attraction on the 1st/6th. The smooth face and short hair of that time, in which the player Iran, from “Avenida Brasil” lived, gave way to a beard and shoulder-length strands.

He still didn’t know it, but a few months after that day he would start dating actress Yanna Lavigne, with whom he lived a back-and-forth relationship until they finally settled down and made the union official in May 2018. They are the parents of two girls: Madalena, who has just turned five, and Olivia, who is just five months old.. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧💍

3 of 7 Bruno Gissoni at the ‘Encontro’, in 2012 and in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Bruno Gissoni at the ‘Encontro’, in 2012 and in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction

The singer from Rio de Janeiro first participated in the ‘Encontro’ in 2013 when she was still performing as MC Beyoncé, sporting long blonde locks. She’s been on the show 25 times!! In 2014, with short and curly strands and in 2022 the black hair and womanly look left the girl of ten years in the past.

Over the decade, Ludmilla underwent plastic surgery on her nose, cheek and belly, as revealed in an interview with Lady Night in 2019. However, the big change in the artist’s life came in the same year, when she assumed the relationship with the dancer Brunna Gonçalves, whom she married in December of the same year. 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🌈

4 of 7 Ludmilla at ‘Encontro’, in 2013, when she was still performing as MC Beyoncé, and in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Ludmilla at ‘Encontro’, in 2013, when she was still performing as MC Beyoncé, and in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction

At the age of 17, the actress participated for the first time in ‘Encontro’, an experience that she repeated four more times: in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. At the time, she shone in the cast of “Salve Jorge”, as the witty Lurdinha.

A year after her debut on the sofa of Fátima Bernardes, the actress began one of the most media relationships in the world of Brazilian celebrities with the star Neymar. Between comings and goings, the relationship lasted until 2018 and although after that she dated Enzo Celulari, son of Cláudia Raia and Edson Celulari, and the player is currently in a serious relationship with model Bruna Biancardi, for fans of the ex-couple, #brumar will always live. 🤷‍♀️😜

5 of 7 Bruna Marquezine at ‘Meeting in two moments: in 2013 and in 2016 — Photo: Reproduction Bruna Marquezine at the ‘Meeting in two moments: in 2013 and in 2016 — Photo: Reproduction

The actor was also in the first edition of the program back in 2012, not as a guest, but as a, shall we say, humor commentator. With the function of bringing lightness to the attraction, he left the program until 2015, to play chef Norberto Vidal, in the soap opera “Babilônia”. He is currently on the air as Enrico, in the feuilleton “Além da Illusion”.

When he started in the morning, he had been married since 2011 to actress Júlia Rabello, from whom he separated in 2016. In 2017, the actor’s heart began to beat faster and during Rock in Rio he assumed the relationship with actress Rosanne Mulholland, with whom he follows together and had his first child, Davi, in August 2020. 👶💞

6 of 7 Marcos Veras, in 2012, when he was part of the cast of ‘Encontro’, and in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Marcos Veras, in 2012, when he was part of the cast of ‘Encontro’, and in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction

To close this list with a flourish, of course the singer who reached the top of Spotify with “Envolver” couldn’t be left out. The artist went to the program for the first time in October 2013, when she had burst with the hit “Show das Poderosas”. Since then, there have been at least five more appearances, and in one of them she put Fátima to dance (and go viral) to the sound of “Bang”.

In the last ten years, Anitta’s life has taken a turn: from performances in restaurants to Rock in Rio Lisbon main stagewith many successes along the way and one of the most successful national show business. Although she had a few romances, the artist only married Thiago Magalhães, separating from him about a year later.

Sincere about the plastic surgeries and aesthetic procedures to which she has already undergone, she has already stated that she has reduced and placed silicone prostheses in her breasts and that she has had rhinoplasty, lip fillers, chin shaping, liposuction and Botox applied to her eyebrows. angry! 🎶💃