Fátima Bernardes gets emotional in last ‘Meeting’: ‘I didn’t want to cry, because it’s not a sad moment’ | Pop & Art

Fátima Bernardes presented the “Encontro” for the last time, this Friday (1st), after ten years. The presenter assumes the command of “The Voice Brasil”, and, as of Monday (4), Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares will be in charge of the morning attraction of TV Globo.

The presenter entered to applause from the audience and the production team, which formed a corridor, where she passed, to the sound of “O show tem que Continua”, sung by Ferrugem. The surprise made Fátima cry with emotion. There were actors Tony Ramos and Alexandra Richter, Andre Curvello, Tati Machado, among others.

2 of 4 Last ‘Meeting’ with Fátima Bernardes — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Last ‘Meeting’ with Fátima Bernardes — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

“I didn’t want to cry, because it’s not a sad moment,” he said, before calling attention to the presence of one of his daughters, Beatriz, in the audience. “I would like to thank TV Globo for allowing this demonstration.”

Tony Ramos and Fátima remembered the first program, which featured a video of the actor. He had been invited to speak about men’s waxing, but couldn’t make it to the studio that day, and ended up submitting a statement on the subject. Alexandra Richter recalled that she was at the attraction to talk about the soap opera “Cheias de Charme”. “I came to the program to talk about the relationship between the employers and the boss.”

3 of 4 Last ‘Meeting’ with Fátima Bernardes — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Last ‘Meeting’ with Fátima Bernardes — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Fátima also showed the group behind the studios, such as the switch rooms, where the directors, writers and technical staff are located. There appeared Laura, also the daughter of Fátima, who the presenter made a point of mentioning.

Michelle Loreto, from “Bem-Estar”, and Caroline Prado, Gabriela Gonçalves, Paula Paiva, Gessyca Rocha and Luiza Tenente, from “g1 in a minute”, took the opportunity to thank the presenter.

“How good it is to pass the baton in a festive atmosphere, in harmony. Ten years ago, I passed the baton in ‘JN’ to Patrícia Poeta”, said Fátima. “And now, I call Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares to pass the baton”, she said. The two also appeared on stage at the attraction.

4 of 4 Fátima Bernardes — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Fátima Bernardes — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

“Seeing everyone here, you leave these people who will always remember you, and that’s what matters,” said Patricia. “I’m thrilled, because the affection I have for you transcends television,” added Manoel Soares.

At the end of the program, Fátima spoke about the moment of farewell.

“There hasn’t been a day that I haven’t given here, even on the saddest programs, my best smile,” he said.