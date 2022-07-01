Fátima Bernardes presents the ‘Encontro’ to Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares | TV & Famous

Farewell and beginnings in the Meeting. Fátima Bernardes is leaving the show’s presentation for a new challenge, she will lead The Voice Brasil. Already Patricia Poet from the 4th of July, will be in front of the attraction alongside the partner Manoel Soares . Fátima received the two journalists on stage to pass the baton and was moved.

“How good it is to pass the baton with this atmosphere of celebration and harmony. I was happy to experience it in Jornal Nacional, after 14 years I made a baton pass to Patrícia Poeta. Today, I’m going to call Patrícia and Manoel Soares to start this passage”, said Fátima.

1 of 2 Patrícia Poeta and Fátima Bernardes embrace at the ‘Meeting’ — Photo: Globo Patrícia Poeta and Fátima Bernardes embrace at the ‘Meeting’ — Photo: Globo

With flowers in her hands, Patrícia thanked Fátima for 10 years on the air with the Meeting: “You did a great job here. Seeing everyone gathered waiting for you in the greatest affection in the world demonstrates the love she has for you. You can change the program , but what remains is the affection, what you planted. You leave these special people who will always remember you.”

“We worked on hard news and migrated to an area that can communicate with you at home differently. Arriving at É de Casa and holding the Meeting for you when you needed it represented more than a program, it was a new career moment, a new cycle. Leave what you’ve done and start from scratch. We have to challenge ourselves, I feel more alive than ever! This butterflies in the belly is good”, added Patrícia.

Fátima recalls partnership with Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta

Manoel recalled that Fátima was part of the growth of his professional trajectory. He was a reporter for an affiliate of TV Globo. “The transformation that you made in my life and in the life of my family… I understand the responsibility of inheriting this wonderful audience”, he said, who added:

“I always get butterflies in my stomach because it means responsibility. You solidified a relationship of information and affective entertainment, when we took over this space, our commitment is to continue that. Whether or not your audience will be looking at us, she left the ruler there in up.”

2 of 2 Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares are at the ‘Meeting’ from July 4th — Photo: Globo Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares are at the ‘Encontro’ from July 4th — Photo: Globo