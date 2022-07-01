Federal government breaks record of complaints of moral and sexual harassment

Complaints of moral or sexual harassment received by ombudsmen from federal government agencies, such as those revealed by the metropolises and which resulted in the resignation of the now ex-president of Caixa Pedro Guimarães, practically doubled in the first six months of this year.

Between January 1st and last Wednesday (29/6), 704 complaints of these types were registered, according to data from a panel of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) analyzed by the metropolises. That equates to about four complaints a day.

Of this total, 545 deal with moral harassment and 85 with sexual harassment.

The number of cases in 2022 is 93% higher compared to the same period last year, when 364 complaints were recorded.

There have never been so many complaints as now, according to the CGU historical series, which began in 2015. Check it out:

In the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) alone – that is, since January 1, 2019 –, there have been records, so far, of 2,700 manifestations of sexual or moral harassment. Of these, 2,300 were answered, 106 are being processed and 250 have remained archived.

Only two were forwarded to an external body, according to the panel.

During this period, the Ministry of Economy leads the list of complaints received, with 260 manifestations.

CGU itself (105), the Ministry of Education (103), the Federal University of Goiás (81), the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (65) and the Ministry of Health (62) appear in the ranking.

Harassment in the Cashier

Since the beginning of the historical series, there are no records, however, of complaints of moral and sexual harassment within the scope of Caixa Econômica Federal.

CGU and the bank were contacted to clarify this alleged lack of data.

Caixa reported that complaints were no longer opened on that channel since 2019, given that the bank hired an external Complaints Channel, operated by Contacto Seguro, “a specialized company, with service provided by specialized professionals, via a computerized system, with access and audit trail, aiming to ensure unrestricted secrecy and reliability to users, complying with the best governance practices”.

The CGU did not comment on the finding. The space remains open.

Pedro Guimarães was dismissed from the post of president of Caixa Econômica Federal last Wednesday (29/6), after being denounced for sexual harassment. The case was exclusively revealed by columnist Rodrigo Rangel, from metropolises.

A group of employees decided to break the silence and denounce the situations they went through. All of them work or have worked in teams that directly serve the Caixa presidency’s office.

Women report unauthorized intimate touches, inappropriate approaches and unorthodox invitations, incompatible with what should be normal in the relationship between the president of the largest Brazilian public bank and female employees under his command.

The initiative of these women led to the opening of an investigation that is ongoing, under secrecy, at the MPF.

