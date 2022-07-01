Fernanda Souza gives details about relationship with childhood friend

Fernanda Souza revealed a routine and opened up about dating Eduarda Porto (Photo: TV Globo)

news summary:

Fernanda Souza opened up about her daily routine

Actress gave details of her relationship with Eduarda Porto

Presenter took over the relationship at the end of April, after publishing a photo with her beloved

Fernanda Souza assumed a relationship with Eduarda Porto, his childhood friend, through a post on Instagram. Since then, the actress prefers to keep the relationship more private, without making many publications on social networks. The last one was made on International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, with a video calling attention to the fight against prejudice.

The discovery of love took place after a long journey of self-knowledge. Today, Fernanda Souza includes Eduarda Porto in her daily life. If the schedule is more relaxed, the artist goes to her girlfriend’s house in Barra da Tijuca, the same neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro where the presenter lives.

“When my next day is less busy, I go to sleep at Duda’s house. It was because of self-knowledge that I understood how good talking about this subject is for me, it completely enlightened my relationship with my family and even helped me to welcome the discovery of a new love. The time invested in looking within brings loving and powerful transformations. When you know and love yourself, you play who you are”, declared the artist in an interview with “Harper’s Bazaar Brasil”.

During the conversation, Fernanda also talked about her routine. “I’m very morning, I like to wake up early.” And she said the sabbatical, away from TV, helped her with her mental health. “Studying makes me understand what I learn about myself and helps me a lot to understand how to act in relation to everything, in all spheres of my life”, she said.