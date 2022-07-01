Fernanda Vasconcellos shows her maternity room and impresses

Fernanda Vasconcellos enchants by showing luxurious maternity room

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos delighted fans by showing a beautiful moment with the newborn baby. The artist announced the arrival of little Romeo on her social media. The baby is the result of her relationship with the actor and presenter Cassio Reis. The couple’s firstborn was born this Tuesday (28) in a maternity hospital located in an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo.

Little Romeo is the second child of actor Cássio Reis, who is already the father of 14-year-old Noah, the result of his former relationship with the actress. Danielle Winits. The daddy owl wasted no time and shared a beautiful image on his profile on social networks of the arm with the shape of the baby’s feet stamped.

At 37 years old, Fernanda Vasconcellos appeared on the small screen of TV Globo, in 2005, as the protagonist of the soap opera “Malhação”. Throughout her career, the artist was in several serials on the station. In 2019, she became part of the cast of the series “Coisa mais linda”, from a famous TV channel. streaming.

First-time mother, the actress did not fail to choose all the details of the decoration of her baby’s room in the maternity ward. She chose personalized favors in light tones to decorate the space after the birth of her baby.

On the social networks, Fernanda Vasconcellos showed some details of the decoration, which featured a crochet doll, many sweets and flowers. In the caption of the photo, the famous praised the gifts she received. “And what incredible partners come together to create these works of art,” she thanked.

After the birth of their first child, the couple received congratulations from fans and famous friends. In the comments of the photo that she published holding the newborn in her arms, the artist received several affectionate messages.

“Congratulations, you beautiful ones!”, wrote the actress Pathy de Jesus. “Congratulations, you wonderful ones!”, wished former BBB Carol Peixinho. Excited, actress Camila Rodrigues declared: “Oh my God! Congratulations, friends, I cried with love when I saw this photo”.

Tell us what you think!