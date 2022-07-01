Ferrari 296 GTB is presented in Brazil and arrives in December

THE Via Italyrepresentative of Ferrari in Brazil, presented this Thursday (30th) the first unit of the super coupe 296 GTB in the country. Unveiled a year ago, the model is the second hybrid in the history of the Italian brand, and the first to have series production. In addition, it is also the first “street” Ferrari to use a V6 engine. He arrives in Brazil in December. Therefore, the price of each of the 20 copies provided by the importer was not announced.

The super sports car inherits a system created in formula 1 in 2014, and promises not to miss the old engines V8 or V12. The hybrid package combines a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine with an electric motor-generator powered by a 7.45 kWh battery pack. Thus, it generates 830 hp of power and a massive 86.7 mkgf of torque. According to Ferrari, the acceleration from zero to 100 km/h takes 2.9 seconds, while the top speed reaches 330 km/h.

Separately, the V6 combustion engine generates 663 hp of power and 75.2 mkgf of torque. In this way, it sets a record, after all, it has 221 hp / liter – it is the first car with such an expressive ratio. The electric motor generates an extra 167 hp. As it is a plug-in hybrid, which can be recharged in sockets, the 296 GTB has a connector for charging near the driver’s door. With the battery charged, it can travel up to 25 km in electric mode.

However, using only electricity, the super sports car has a maximum speed limited to 135 km/h. From there, it asks for help from the V6 engine, which works with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with electronic differential. That is, the same transmission of the brothers SF90 Stradale, Pomegranate, Portofino M and SF90 Spider.

Technology in the name of performance

An interesting element on the Ferrari 296 GTB is the active spoiler integrated into the rear bumper. The component provides downforce of up to 360 kg on the rear axle at a speed of 250 km/h. In addition, the Assetto Fiorano package helps to reduce the coupe’s weight, which is 1,470 kg in running order. In this way, performance improves.

Another highlight on the hybrid supercoupe is the ABS evo traction distribution control. In summary, the system uses data from the six-way sensor in the body, as well as from the “by-wire” brakes (electronic and cable-free), as in racing cars.

Inside the Ferrari 296 GTB

As predicted, the Maranello super sports car has an impeccable cabin. Although it is not easy to get into the car – after all, it is 1.18 meters tall -, inside, the coupe gives a show of beauty and technology. Right away, you notice that there are two screens on the dashboard. However, none are central. One is behind the steering wheel and brings the instrument panel, the other is a small display in front of the passenger, which can see the on-board data. Including cruising speed.

The start button is touch sensitive, has a Head-Up display, with information projected on the windshield, as well as noble leather upholstery. There are also several finishing pieces made of carbon fiber, a super light material that helps to reduce weight. Finally, the steering wheel also features touch-sensitive buttons, in addition to the classic paddle-shifts.

296 GTB is not first Ferrari V6

After 48 years, the V6 engine returns to equip a Ferrari super sports car. Until then, only the coupes Dino 206 GT, 246 GT and 246 GTS used a six-cylinder “V” engine. It was between the 1960s and 1970s. However, none of the three carried the rampant horse emblem. They were competition models, like the F2 Dino 156 from 1957. That’s why the 296 GTB is the first series production V6. But let’s be clear: it comes electrified.

