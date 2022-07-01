FGTS releases withdrawals of R$ 3,900 in July: see who receives

The July FGTS Birthday Loot is now available. Learn how to make a double withdrawal of up to BRL 3,900.

Caixa Econômica Federal is allowing all citizens who have a formal contract the possibility of withdrawing the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

In this way, withdrawals can be made in the month of July in two modalities: the birthday withdrawal and the extraordinary withdrawal.

The FGTS birthday withdrawal is for workers born in the month of July and this modality is optional. That is, those who choose not to withdraw remain in the standard system, that is, the withdrawal withdrawal.

The extraordinary withdrawal is the emergency release, and in this option it is possible to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand per person. Thus, to receive the benefit, the worker must have money in the fund.

Double withdrawal up to R$3,900 from the FGTS

Double Cash Out is an opportunity to withdraw funds from the Severance Indemnity Fund, but not everyone has the right to withdraw the money.

To carry out the double withdrawal, it is also necessary to have values ​​in an account after the birthday withdrawal. Thus, the citizen will be able to carry out the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1000.

What are the requirements to receive the FGTS withdrawal?

First, there are two possibilities to receive the Severance Indemnity Fund withdrawal, they are:

  1. Withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand FGTS To withdraw this amount is simple, just have the amount available in an active or inactive account of the Fund. The only exception is for those who have already used the money in credit operations.
  1. birthday withdrawal – This modality works similarly to the Extraordinary Withdrawal of the FGTS, because the worker needs to have values ​​in the Fund’s account. However, there is a difference: the person needs to authorize it.

Thus, each year, workers are entitled to withdraw an amount in the month of their birthday referring to a rate of the total accumulated in the FGTS. It is a percentage used to calculate the final tax amount, which must be paid by an individual or legal entity.

Furthermore, in some situations, additional installments may also appear. See what they are in the table below.

Rate percentage values

Additional payments follow the rate percentage table as below.

Limit of balance ranges in reaisAliquotAdditional installment in reais
Up to 500.0050%
From 500.01 to 1,00040%50
From 1,000.01 to 5,00030%150
From 5,000.01 to 10,00020%650
From 10,000.01 to 15,00015%1,150
From 15,000.01 to 20,00010%1,900
Above 20,000.015%2,900

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com

