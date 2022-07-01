FIFA to use semi-automatic offside at World Cup | world Cup

FIFA announced this Thursday that it will use Qatar World Cup a new technology to make offside markings more efficient and faster, called “semi-automatic offside”. The entity’s leaders hope that difficult impediments, which today take an average of 70 seconds to be marked, can be resolved in 20 or 25 seconds.

The balls used in the World Cup will be equipped with a sensor, installed exactly in the center of the ball, which will allow the system to know exactly when there was contact with the player passing the ball;

12 cameras positioned in the stadium – connected to the same system – will track the position of each player; and, more than that, they will accurately locate 29 possible points of contact between the body and the ball, 50 times per second;

Whenever there is an offside player, and he participates in the play (by touching the ball), a light will come on in the VAR booth. And there will be an operator dedicated exclusively to this type of bidding;

These moves will be checked by VAR, who will then communicate with the field referee;

Instead of the usual lines drawn to mark offsides, the technology will generate a 3D animation, which should make it easier for the referees (video and field) when making a decision;

The same animation will be shown on the big screen in the stadiums and on TV broadcasts. The idea is that the public has access to the same image that was used by the referees to decide the bid;

The animation will not be displayed immediately after bidding. As the game is likely to have already been restarted, the animation will likely only appear in the stadium (and on viewers’ screens) at the next game interruption;

The new technology will only be used when the offside player touches the ball; offsides marked because of interference in the goalkeeper’s court, for example, will continue to be the referee’s decision.

1 of 2 Offside animation to be used in the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Disclosure / FIFA Offside animation to be used in the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Disclosure / FIFA

FIFA has tested the technology in two recent competitions – arabian cupat the end of 2021, and Club World Cup, in early 2022 – and also in university labs in the US, Australia and Switzerland. According to the head of FIFA’s refereeing department, Pierluigi Collina, the tool is ready to be used.

– It is important to say that the decision remains with the referees. Referees will not be replaced by robots. Or else the one who would be here explaining this to you would be an engineer, and not me – said Collina, who refereed the final of the 2002 World Cup.

In a virtual press conference, Collina asked if twenty years ago he could have imagined such an influence of arbitration technology, and if twenty years from now the figure of the referee will be completely replaced by machines.

“Twenty years ago I could barely communicate with my family at home. Now we are here, people from all over the world, talking. It’s hard to predict what might happen. What won’t change: the referee will always be responsible for the final decision – he replied.

2 of 2 Pierluigi Collina, president of the FIFA Refereeing Commission — Photo: Getty Images Pierluigi Collina, president of the FIFA Refereeing Commission (Photo: Getty Images)

In addition to presenting the technology, FIFA’s director of refereeing said that the entity works to create “more accessible” versions of VAR, which depend on fewer cameras, in order to popularize the tool and make it viable in championships with less structure. financial. But the former referee made it clear that this will not apply to this offside technology.