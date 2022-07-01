‘Fighting hunger in Brazil has not been prioritized’, says FAO representative in the country | agribusiness

For the representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO/UN) in Brazil, Rafael Zavala, the country has failed to prioritize the fight against hunger at the national level in recent years, leading to a “frightening number” of insecurity food throughout its territory.

According to the National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, conducted by the PENSSAN Network and released in early June, 33.1 million Brazilians live in a situation of hunger in the country. At the end of 2020, there were 19.1 million.

Records in agribusiness and increase in hunger in Brazil: how can this happen at the same time?

In another survey by Datafolha, carried out in the penultimate week of June, 1 in 4 respondents said that the amount of food available at home was less than what was needed to feed their family.

“Fighting hunger at the national level has not been prioritized,” Rafael Zavala said in an interview with BBC News Brasil.

According to the Mexican, who has held the top position of the FAO/UN in Brazil since the end of 2018, Brazil’s problem is not one of food shortages like other parts of the world, but of inequality.

Zavala says that the country was the protagonist of one of the most successful campaigns against food insecurity in the world, when, in 2014, it reduced the proportion of citizens who suffer from hunger to 1.7% of the population, or 3.4 million inhabitants. , and overcame the problem of extreme poverty.

However, in recent years it has abandoned important practices that contributed to this scenario, such as investments in the minimum wage and job creation.

“The country knows how to change this situation”, says the Mexican.

Zavala gave an interview to BBC News Brasil on the occasion of his participation this Thursday (30/06) at the International Security Conference of Forte de Copacabana, an international security event conceived by the Konrad Adenaur Foundation, European Union Delegation and Brazilian Center of International Relations.

The following are the main excerpts from the interview:

BBC News Brazil – Several recent surveys have revealed a significant worsening in the condition of hunger in Brazil. One of them speaks of 33.1 million Brazilians experiencing food insecurity, or 15.5% of the population. How do you assess the current situation?

Rafael Zavala – The aforementioned study measured the number of people interviewed who said that, in their perception, they went hungry at some point. This means that there are not currently 33 million people going hungry at the same time. But either way, it’s a frightening figure.

We can say that there are currently two pockets of poverty in Brazil: the big cities and the more remote and incommunicado rural areas, where an interruption in the flow of supply can generate conditions of serious food insecurity.

On the other hand, it is very clear that Brazil had one of the most successful experiences, not only in Latin America but in the world, of fighting hunger about 15 or 20 years ago. In other words, the country knows how to change this situation.

BBC News Brasil – What was the formula used that contributed to this successful experience? How should it be adapted to the current moment?

Zavala – Five major priorities were followed. The first of these was to combat hunger across the country. The second and third were the increase in the minimum wage and investment in job creation. Then, school lunch programs, community kitchens and restaurants were strengthened.

The fifth and final priority was the promotion and inclusion of family farming in public purchases, which implied stability for many families that would otherwise have migrated to urban centers.

Of these five points, only the last two remain stable today. The fight against hunger at the national level has not been prioritized in recent years. Investment in food programs and promotion of family farming was maintained, but this was not enough, as it became very clear.

The strategy for the next government, whatever it may be, needs to be in the direction of prioritizing the fight against hunger throughout the country, in addition to continuing with the greatest investment to generate jobs and strengthen social inclusion programs.

The problem in Brazil and Latin America is not the availability of food, but inequality, poverty and lack of income.

BBC News Brazil – Has the covid-19 pandemic worsened the situation?

Zavala – Yes, the pandemic has shaken many sectors. When confinement was enacted and schools were closed, for example, many children were left without their main food for the day.

Emergency relief was a remarkable effort, but it was not enough and many people went hungry – an estimated 20 million in the first year of the pandemic. But Covid-19 has also triggered inflation, which has meant higher prices for just about everything.

In addition, a large part of the Brazilian population is engaged in the informal economy and has seen their income for food decrease in the pandemic. They then went on to buy

lower quality, more ultra-processed foods and less protein, fruits, and vegetables, leading to poor nutrition. And that problem translates into obesity.

So a second challenge, in addition to hunger, is to promote healthier diets while ensuring that families have enough income to afford a healthy diet. This is one of the great challenges, not only for Brazil, but for Latin America as a whole.

BBC News Brazil – Could the Brazilian government have acted differently to avoid or minimize the impacts of the pandemic on food insecurity?

Zavala – I can imagine that, five years ago, the problem of hunger was more concentrated in the North and Northeast of Brazil. So it is possible that there was an interpretation that it was just a regional problem. But this reality has changed and this issue needs to be a national priority now.

Furthermore, hunger is not just a task for the government, but also for civil society, state governments and municipal governments, especially in the case of Brazil, which is the most decentralized country in Latin America.

Rio de Janeiro, for example, has a municipal food security plan that I really like, with economic cooking schemes and Prato Feito, aimed at the most vulnerable populations. And this example is not unique.

I witness community restaurant programs and other similar schemes in Belo Horizonte, the Federal District and other cities that need to be better promoted.

But the only acceptable number of hunger in Brazil is zero.

BBC News Brasil – To what else would you attribute the worsening in the data?

Zavala – There is a global context of crisis. We say that there are generally four major causes behind famine: armed conflict, economic crisis, climate shock and epidemics. All four are happening simultaneously in the world today.

In the last five years, we’ve gone back 10 years in terms of hunger data. Between 2016 and 2021, the number of people experiencing food insecurity grew by 80%. Of these, 72% are in countries with armed conflict and 16% in countries with severe economic conflict. The remaining 12% are caused by the climatic shock, especially the long periods of drought recorded in Africa and Asia.

It is also important to mention the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which generated a global logistical distortion, price increases and inflation. At this very moment, 350 cargo ships are docked in the port of Odessa full of grains and fertilizers, strategic inputs to produce food, which would go to everyone, but are not arriving.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres himself admitted that countries such as Yemen, Somalia and South Sudan, which depend on Ukraine’s wheat production, could suffer from “multiple hunger”.

BBC News Brasil – A study by Embrapa, the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation, showed that Brazil is responsible for feeding around 800 million people around the world with its agribusiness. At the same time, food insecurity continues to grow. To what do you attribute this contradiction?

Zavala – The fact that the country does not have a problem with the availability of food, but with economic access to it.

Brazil is known as the ‘granary of the world’ or ‘basket of bread’ in the world for its food production, especially grains. But I like to call it the ‘world food locomotive’. In other words, food already exists, it is available, but it is not accessible to families with minimum incomes.

Latin America has 650 million inhabitants and produces food to feed twice the population, but the great challenge is to make this food reach homes. And that’s why we have to work for income generation.

BBC News Brasil – In terms of agricultural production, what are the challenges facing Brazil?

Zavala – There are two major challenges. The first is that Brazil is a world food locomotive, but it uses fuel produced 12 thousand kilometers away. Most of the fertilizers and agricultural inputs used in the country come from Belarus, Ukraine, Russia and North Africa. It is necessary to reduce this dependence and invest in a regional movement, as countries like Argentina and Chile suffer from the same problem.

The second major challenge lies in the fact that, unlike other food locomotives such as the United States, Canada, Argentina, India and China, Brazil is very close to the heart of planetary biodiversity. In other words, the obstacle is to generate a truly sustainable agriculture strategy, with zero deforestation, to feed a population with zero hunger.

BBC News Brasil – There was a great repercussion here in Brazil when the country left the World Hunger Map of UN in 2014. Where is the country now?

Zavala – The UN Hunger Map no longer exists. It was based on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), established in 2000, which were replaced by the Sustainable Development Goals – and with the change we changed the way of communicating data.

But it is worth noting that, if the Map still existed, Brazil would be in it at the present time. Countries with more than 5% of the population in a condition of food insecurity were listed – which is the case in Brazil today.

This text was published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/brasil-62004074