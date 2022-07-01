Five actions that can be a bargain

× Photo: B3

In the last 12 months, interest rates in Brazil have risen a lot. As a result, the Ibovespa dropped around 23%, and many stocks even more than that.. Some are even traded at a value lower than their own equity. However, just looking at this metric can be an opportunity or a trap..

In this text, we list five companies with these characteristics —that is, who are currently trading at less than their own equity— and the risks or opportunities linked to each of them.

In accounting terms, a company’s equity is the total of its assets minus its liabilities. Therefore, the company that trades below its book value, in theory, can give an indication that it is cheap, thus being a good buying opportunity.

But we know that market participants are no fools and that there is a narrative to all these stories. As a result, some companies may be trading below their equity, as the market is pricing in that these companies will destroy value over time.

As we can see below, there are institutions that are trading for less than half of their book value:

One of the most curious cases is perhaps that of GetNinjas, a service company that has a cash position, less debt, of R$290 million and is valued at R$126 million on the stock exchange. That’s right: the company is worth less than the money it has in the bank. This is because the market expects GetNinjas to destroy value — that is, that the company’s operation will consume much of that amount in a short time.

Usiminas and Gerdau, from the steel sector, suffer from the suspicion that a possible global recession will occur and that their products will be less demanded, causing the price of their products to fall and impacting their results.

Banco do Brasil, in turn, is controlled by the federal government and lives with distrust regarding the risks of political intervention within the company. Finally, comes BRMalls, from the shopping center segment, one of the most impacted by the pandemic.

Based on these examples, which are not investment recommendations, we could see that it is undeniable that there are many cheap stocks today. Nonetheless, we cannot neglect the analysis work before acquiring shares in a company. After all, looking at simple metrics based on a specific indicator, we can be led to believe that a particular company would be a good investment just because it is apparently cheap.

This can lead the investor to fall for the so-called value trap (value trap), which occurs when a company is poorly managed or operates in a bad segment and consumes the capital invested by the shareholder.

João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

