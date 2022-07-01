Flamengo athletes enter the final stretch of contract and can sign with other clubs from today

Six months from the end of 2022, the Flamengo has several players who, with a contract until December, enter the “final stretch” of their ties with the club. So, starting this Friday, they are able to sign a pre-contract for next season with a new club. These are the cases of Diego Alves, Rodinei, David Luiz, Diego and Vitinho, for example.

+ See the classification and the complete table of the Series A of the Brasileirão!

In all, there are seven players who are part of the professional squad with contracts until December 31, 2022, in addition to Yuri de Oliveira, who reached the age of under-20 this year and, since January, is released to look for a new clubbut continues training at Ninho do Urubu.

FAREWELL TO THE ‘GENERATION 85’

Members of “Geração 85”, Diego Alves, Filipe Luís and Diego are among the athletes with another six months of contract with Flamengo. At the moment, the management of Gávea has no intention of extending the respective contracts, but treats the situations with care due to the trajectories and respect of the three players towards Rubro-Negro.

On the 20th, after a match against Atlético-MG at Mineirão, the goalkeeper talked about being “living the last few months” by the club.

On the other hand, number 10 Diego Ribas and left-back Filipe Luís have not yet commented on the matter recently.

Filipe Luís and David Luiz also have a bond until December, unlike Gustavo Henrique, in the center (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

RENEWALS LOCKED

Rodinei and Vitinho are not absolute starters, but they are names with space in Flamengo’s main team. The renewals of both have already been on the club’s agenda, but are currently on hold. The continuities of the two players are questioned internally.

The bad moment of the team, collectively, weighs for the pause in the negotiations, as well as the recent muscular injury of the striker. In addition, at the moment, Flamengo is focused on seeking reinforcements for the second transfer window, which opens on July 18.

SIX MONTHS TO MARK YOUR NAMES

The second half will also serve as an opportunity for David Luiz and Ayrton Lucas to mark their names in Flamengo’s history.

The defender, hired under great expectations in September 2021, has not yet managed to establish himself as a fundamental name in the team. Furthermore, he has also not lifted trophies for the club so far.

Ayrton Lucas arrived on loan from Spartak Moscow (RUS) in March and, after recovering from injury, is trying to take over the starting lineup. At 26 years old, the left-back can be bought at the end of the contract, but the evaluation is still pending.