Flavia talks about voting for ‘No Limite’: ‘I was in shock, it made me very angry’ | 2022

The final stretch of No Limit has brought a lot of emotion to the participants. 🥺 After leaving Nest , Flavia lost an ally in the game and also ended up being eliminated from the dispute. Outside the reality show, the former athlete said that she was divided over the discussion between Pedro and Nest and also talked about the votes he distributed in the season. 😬 Rhudson Victor had an exclusive chat with the 18th eliminated to understand everything that happened! Watch! 👆

I had a very nice relationship with Pedro, I also know that he had his strategies, of a great player like he is. I have a slight tendency to believe that Pedro was right in this situation. — Flavia about the argument between Pedro and Ninha

1 of 2 Flavia Assis in ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo Flavia Assis in ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo

Another subject addressed by Flavia was the vote on Victor Hugo at the Portal that ended up eliminating Nest, your ally. 😶 The ex-athlete confesses that she doesn’t know why she didn’t vote for Pedro that moment. “Because I was in shock. I don’t know, it made me very angry. I was really in shock, I was overwhelmed by this situation. He got lost, his attitude…” she blurted out.

Soon after, I took advantage of the space I had to redeem myself because I thought it was a way to condone his attitude by not voting for him. I was sorry for that situation, but I lost myself in that moment. — Flávia about not voting for Pedro

And Flávia’s elimination was something to talk about on social media… 👀

