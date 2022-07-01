Fleury buys Hermes Pardini and creates a company worth R$8 billion in market value

Amid a strong movement of acquisitions in the health sector in Brazil, the diagnostic medicine company Fleury announced the purchase of the mining group Hermes Pardini, creating a new business with a market value of R$ 8 billion. The operation, which will still need to pass through the scrutiny of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), will reinforce the company’s presence throughout the country.

“We are talking about an ambition for growth, based on an avenue in diagnostic medicine. There is an opportunity for growth in diagnostic medicine, because this market is fragmented. We know that size matters and we will be more robust in the negotiations, we will have gained scale and national amplitude”, comments the president of Fleury, Jeane Tsutsui, who took office about a year ago. Fleury’s shares rose 15% in the trading session of this Thursday, 30.

At the end of the merger process, Pardini’s shareholders will become Fleury’s shareholders. The company’s main partner will be Bradesco, with around 20% of the new company (today the bank has almost 30% in Fleury), followed by Fleury’s medical partners (13%). The Pardini brothers (Victor, Regina and Áurea) will each have 7.3% of the company’s capital.

Together, the companies will have 487 service units, in 12 states in the Federal District, and a combined turnover of R$ 6.4 billion. In all, there will be 39 brands in the company’s portfolio, including Hermes Pardini, Fleury and A+. “Medical practice is regional. Over time we have maintained the brands”, says the company’s president.

Fleury, which since last year has been making acquisitions in areas adjacent to its main business, had already signaled its appetite to grow in diagnostics, when it came to negotiating the purchase of Alliar, which has the CDB laboratory in its portfolio, but the negotiations ended not advancing.

The President of Hermes Pardini, Roberto Santoro, said that the new Fleury will follow the acquisition strategy. “We gained strength to act more competitively to continue with consolidation – and even with more speed. Each company already has its market mapping and we will look at it after approvals”, says the executive.

According to Santoro, due to the low overlap between the two companies’ laboratories, the expectation is that the analysis by Cade will not encounter major problems. Strong in Minas Gerais, the Hermes Pardini brand will be maintained for at least ten years. If the agreement is not approved by any of the shareholders’ meetings, a compensatory fine of R$ 250 million was defined.

heated sector

In the last two years, the health sector in Brazil has experienced a very heated moment. One of the largest transactions was between health operators NotreDame Intermédica and Hapvida, which is currently worth around R$40 billion on the stock exchange. Another emblematic operation was the purchase of the health plan operator Sulamérica by hospital giant Rede D’Or, owner of the São Luiz hospital network.

In the year to May, the health sector has already announced 44 mergers and acquisitions operations, according to data from the PwC consultancy, already approaching the record of 2021, when 56 transactions were announced.

Equity analyst at the Nord analysis house, Danielle Lopes says that, in addition to the synergy between the companies, there is a lot of complementarity between them – something positive. “I see the transaction as very positive for the sector. There have been conversations in the past, and in the current market moment, it makes perfect sense,” she says.