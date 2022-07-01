Flight from London lands in Fortaleza due to confusion of “undisciplined passenger”

A flight from London bound for Rio de Janeiro made a landing at Fortaleza Airport, on the afternoon of this Thursday, 30th, because of a “undisciplined passenger” at the plane. According to first information, the pilot asked to change the route to the capital of Ceará due to a confusion. Units of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and the Military Police were called to the case.

In a note, Fraport, the company that manages Fortaleza Airport, confirmed the case. “An airline flight British Airways coming from London to Rio de Janeiro, landed today (6/30), at 5:33 pm, at Fortaleza airport, due to crew regulations due to an undisciplined passenger”, said the company.

THE PEOPLE contacted the Ceará Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) to find out if police agents were called into the case and what measures were taken regarding the confusion. The article will be updated when the demand is answered.

