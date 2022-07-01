Flora shows her true face, punches Donatela and leaves her rival passed out on the street

In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) the true villain of the novel will be revealed. In the next chapters, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will kidnap the shrew to settle accounts and, in the middle of a deserted street, the two will duel like two jaguars.

At first, Donatela will try to kill Flora because she wants to destroy her life, but Claudia Raia’s character will not be able to shoot her rival. At that moment, the blonde will drop the bombshell: “Shoot if you dare. Shoot! You don’t have the courage. Do you know why? Because you’re not a killer like me,” she will say, assuming who she really is.

Then Donatela will burst into tears. Flora will begin to remember Marcelo’s death and how it all happened. “Kill me”, will ask the protagonist. “I won’t miss the spectacle of your defeat for anything in this world”, says the shrew.

Donatela will then go after Flora to attack her. The two will roll on the floor, but Patrícia Pillar’s character will have the upper hand when she lands a punch on Donatela, who will faint. The villain will take the car and leave the rival out in the open.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.