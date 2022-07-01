Fluminense enters in July with 16 “free” players to sign pre-contract; five are from the professional | fluminense

This July 1st, Fluminense has 16 players in the last six months of their contract who can, by law, sign a pre-contract with any other club. Most are youth and under-23 athletes, but there are five from the main squad commanded by Fernando Diniz. They are: goalkeepers Fábio and Muriel; defenders Luccas Claro and Matheus Ferraz; and the Wellington steering wheel.

Luccas Claro lived a great phase from 2020 to 2021 and is currently a reserve in Flu — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro / AGIF

Of the five, Fábio is the one with the most chances to renew. At 41 years old, the goalkeeper is the absolute starter of the team and even has a renewal clause in his contract that can be exercised at any time to extend the bond for another season. On the other hand, his position partner will hardly continue at the club in 2023. Muriel, 35, has been little used since 2020 and has a salary considered high internally for a reserve.

Among the defenders, Matheus Ferraz is also another departure from the club. The 37-year-old defender only entered the field once in 2022, in the reserve team’s 0-0 draw with Boavista in Bacaxá, in the Carioca Championship. In turn, Luccas Claro has also lost space since 2021 and is no longer a starter, but he continues to be widely used and has already played 22 games this season. As it’s only 30 years old, there’s a chance of staying if you don’t paint an offer from abroad.

Wellington has Fernando Diniz's confidence in Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Wellington is a different case. Despite being chased by the crowd, the 31-year-old midfielder has been widely used. He played 32 games last season and in the current season he has 20 games, 16 of which as a starter. Even having lost the spot on the team to Nonato, he continues with great prestige with Diniz, who bought his noise in the face of boos and came out in his defense at a recent press conference. If the manager renews for 2023, he is expected to ask for the player’s renewal.

See who the other 11 are at the end of their contract:

Damaceno, defender, 20 years old

Antony Kennedy, midfielder, 19 years old

Guilherme Givigi, striker, 19 years old

Hiago, striker, 17 years old

Welinton, midfielder, 19 years old

Damaceno has been a starter in the defense of the under-20 team — Photo: Leonardo Brasil / Fluminense FC

Emanoel, steering wheel, 21 years old

Ewerthon, midfielder, 21 years old

Gustavo Ramalho, goalkeeper, 19 years old

Jefferson, striker, 20 years old

Paulo Victor, left-back, 23 years old

Wisney, steering wheel, 23 years old

Wisney was a starter in the victory over Náutico in the U-23 Brasileirão — Photo: Tiago Caldas / CNC

Borrowers are not included in the list:

The players who are on loan to Fluminense until December are not part of this relationship as they do not belong to Tricolor, but to other clubs. Among them are three professional athletes: midfielder Nonato, 24, from Internacional; midfielder Nathan, 26, from Atlético-MG; and left-back Pineida, 29, from Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Team's owner, Nonato is on loan from Inter until December — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense

In the under-23 squad there are also two cases of loan until December 31st. They are: attacking midfielder Cauã Aguiar, 21, who is on loan from Votuporanguense-SP; and striker Marcelinho, also 21 years old, who is on loan from Serra Macaense-RJ and even played for Fluminense’s main team, in a 0-0 draw with Boavista in Bacaxá, Carioca.

