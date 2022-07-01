Fluminense x Ceará: with almost 50 thousand sold, few tickets remain for Fred’s farewell | fluminense

Few tickets left for Fred’s farewell. Fluminense announced on Thursday night that 48,000 had already been sold for the game against Ceará, on July 9, at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. At around 8:30 pm, the sales website for supporters only showed the North Sector available. According to the club, there are still tickets for sale, but the trend is that the entire load is exhausted with the members, before opening to the general public, which would initially be on Monday.

Fred celebrates his first title for Fluminense at Maracanã — Photo: LEONARDO BRASIL/ FLUMINENSE FC

Fluminense members will have the following modalities of access to the stadium available: the membership card and the E-ticket, in addition to the traditional ticket. Non-members must collect the ticket at one of the points of sale.

The fan who goes to Fred’s farewell will have a special memory of the idol’s last game. The match will have a special ticket in honor of the captain. Everyone who goes to Maracanã, members or not, will be able to pick up the ticket.

The club will grant members an extra discount on tickets according to the number of games played behind closed doors in proportion to the period in which the member was compliant.

Fluminense website shows only Setor Norte Level 2 available against Ceará — Photo: Reproduction

The opening of sales will follow the following order of priority:

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family / Football Package – 06/29 (Wednesday), at 12 pm

– Arquiba 60% / Leste Raiz / Games Package – 06/30 (Thursday), at 15:00

– Warrior – 01/07 (Friday), at 12 pm

Sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab

Non-Members of Fluminense and visiting fans: 04/07 (Monday), at 21h

– Sales to non-members at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

– Sales to away fans at Futebolcard.com

Closing of online sales: 09/07 (Saturday), at 14:00

Ticket withdrawal is mandatory for non-members. Anyone who needs to exchange a ticket must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID and the ticket voucher, in addition to the card used for the purchase (if the purchase was made with a third-party card, present a copy of the card, copy of the cardholder’s document and the cardholder’s own handwritten statement authorizing the withdrawal).

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

– Warrior – BRL 45

– East Root – BRL 60

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

– Warrior – BRL 40

– East Root – BRL 50

– Whole – BRL 50

– Half price – R$ 25

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– East Root – BRL 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10

– Warrior – BRL 20

– Whole – BRL 30

– Half price – R$ 15

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 30

– Warrior – BRL 60

– East Root – BRL 80

– Whole – BRL 80

– Half price – R$ 40

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

– Warrior – BRL 45

– East Root – BRL 60

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

MARACANÃ MAIS SECTOR (This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included)

– Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 350

– Whole – BRL 350

– Half price – R$ 212.50

– Attention, members who will access the Maracanã Mais sector with e-ticket: in order to provide more security to fans, to enter the stadium it will be necessary to present an official identification document with photo.

IMPORTANT: Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors, except Maracanã Mais. Members of the Maraca + Family plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium.

NORTH SECTOR (VISITANE FANS)

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

ATTENTION! The South, Lower East, East and Upper and Maracanã Mais sectors will initially be opened. Then the North and West sectors will be available.

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

SALE AND PICK UP POINTS

Laranjeiras – Fluminense Headquarters (Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 8 pm

Maracanã – Ticket Office 1

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (09/07), from 10 am to the end of the first half

Plaza Shopping Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 8)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Nova América – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Loja 1406)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm |

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Caxias Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rod. Washington Luiz, 2895)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Madureira – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Portela, 222)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Barra Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 4666, Store 259)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Partage Shopping São Gonçalo – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Presidente Kennedy, 425, Loja 321)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

TopShopping Nova Iguaçu – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Governador Roberto Silveira, 540, Quiosque 112)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Copacabana – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Barata Ribeiro, 458, Store D)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 6 pm

Bangu Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Fonseca, 240, Kiosk 9A)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Store 206)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Américas Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 15500, Store 111 A)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Cabo Frio – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Henrique Terra, 1700)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Norte Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Dom Helder Camara, 5474)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Ilha Plaza Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Maestro Paulo Silva, 400, Store 208)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Tijuca – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Maracanã, 987)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Grande Rio – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Maria Soares Sendas, 111, Store 207)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Maracanã – Access E

– Saturday (09/07), at the opening of the gates

– Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited

– Gates will open at 4pm

