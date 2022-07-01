Fortaleza x Estudiantes live for the 2022 Copa Libertadores; follow broadcast

Fortaleza and Estudiantes-ARG open dispute for the round of 16 of Libertadores on Thursday night, 30, at Castelão, from 21:30. For a few hours, Tricolor needs to put aside the moment it lives in the Brazilian Serie A and focus only on the 180-minute duel against the Argentine team. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fortaleza vs Estudiantes live: listen via Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzWK05AfDwQ

Fortaleza vs Estudiantes live: listen via Facebook



Fortaleza and Estudiantes lineups

Coming soon…

How Fortaleza and Estudiantes arrive for the game

Fortaleza arrives for the match with important absences. Tinga and Robson are still without conditions and Hercules must also not have been able to leave the medical department in time. Only the bulletin that the club will release an hour before the match will confirm the situation of the steering wheel, as well as whether there are players contaminated by Covid-19.

On the other hand, Zé Welison, who did not play against Galo, is again an option and Vovjoda can even play again with three defensive midfielders if he wants to. At the pre-game press conference, midfielder Lucas Lima commented on the match.

The La Plata team has maximum strength and coach Ricardo Zielisnki also listed the latest signings, with the exception of striker Pablo Piatti, who is recovering from knee surgery. Leonardo Heredia, Benjamín Rollheiser and Mateo Pellegrino, all attacking players, are options.

