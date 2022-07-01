France celebrates the result of Datafolha: “We are in the 2nd round”

According to the survey, Haddad has 28%; France, 16%; Tarcísio, 12% and Rodrigo, 10% in the scenario that considers PSB candidacy

Pressured to give up his candidacy for the government of São Paulo, the former governor of the state Márcio França (PSB) celebrated the result of the Datafolha poll released this Thursday (June 30, 2022) on the dispute over the Bandeirantes Palace. He appears with 16% of voting intentions in the scenario that considers his name, behind only Fernando Haddad (PT), who leads with 28%.

“Datafolha left. It’s been a month since every day they say that I’m no longer a candidate, that I won’t be a candidate. And Datafolha came out again, and we are in the 2nd shift. This Márcio França is difficult, huh”, said the pessebist in a video posted on social media.

After França and Haddad, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), with 12%, and the current São Paulo governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with 10%. The survey interviewed 1,806 people, cost R$ 231,902.00 and has a margin of error of 2 points more or less. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is SP-02523/2022.

Watch France’s video (22s):

France has already admitted to allies that it may forgo the election. He still doesn’t have the support of other parties and is considering joining Haddad’s ticket in the Senate race.

The result in the Datafolha survey, however, was expected by the pesebist throughout this week. Since the beginning of talks about giving in in the dispute, França defended that the decision on his candidacy should be made based on his and PT’s performance in electoral polls.

On the national scene, the PSB is in a coalition with the PT, having nominated Geraldo Alckmin as deputy on the ticket of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who is seeking a 3rd term as president of the Republic.

Scenario without France

The scenario has a big change with a possible withdrawal of Márcio França. Haddad continues to lead with 34%. But then Tarcísio de Freitas and Rodrigo Garcia are tied, both with 13%.

The scenario that is designed for the race for the government of São Paulo depended on the decision of presenter José Luiz Datena, from Bandeirantes. He would be a candidate for the Senate, on the ticket in which Tarcísio de Freitas is running for government. With Datena’s departure, a vacuum opened up between competitive candidates for the Senate in São Paulo.

This window allows France to withdraw its candidacy for governor and run for the Senate. According to Datafolha, if that happens, the news is bad for the field represented by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the São Paulo government.

Bolsonaro is left without a strong name to run for the Senate and his candidate, Tarcísio, is tied with Rodrigo Garcia. The current governor (who was from the DEM and is now in the PSDB) has many works to show in the countryside and can gain traction.

If this scenario consolidates, Bolsonaro will be weakened in the state that has 33.1 million voters, the largest electorate in the country.