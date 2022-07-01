from faithful ally to bomb witness against Donald Trump

from AFP

His name evokes an outlaw of the Wild West, and Cassidy Hutchinson did not disappoint on Tuesday when, like a young gunslinger, she drew her weapons against the Former US President Donald Trump.

Hutchinson, who was once an ardent supporter and member of the former president’s staff, unleashed a barrage of accusations unparalleled in history against an American president.

In an appearance before the House committee that investigates the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitolthe former assistant to the chief of staff at White HouseMark Meadows, has presented what opponents hope will be the evidence needed to get Trump out of the political arena.

“This is irrefutable evidence,” Sol Wisenberg, a former assistant to Ken Starr, the investigator in the Bill Clinton impeachment trial, said of Hutchinson’s testimony.

“There is no doubt that this establishes a ‘prima facie’ case of his criminal guilt on a charge of seditious conspiracy,” he told The New York Times.

There may not be a “wanted” poster for Trump, but Hutchinson has drawn the scenario: that of a distraught president unable to cope with defeat, trying at all costs to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Crucially, she offered what critics of the Congressional inquiry say has been lacking so far: testimony that Trump not only knew his election fraud allegations were false, but was also aware of the potential violence it would cause and encouraged it.

Trump demanded to be taken to Capitol Hill to be with supporters after violence had already eruptedattacking the Secret Service when the order was not respected, according to a third-party anecdote that Hutchinson recounted at the hearing.

“Broken Porcelain”

David Greenberg, a professor of journalism and history at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, called Hutchinson’s testimony “fascinating and revealing.”

“Historic accounts from January 6 will not fail to include his vivid descriptions of the tomato sauce on the wall and the broken china plate after his lunch was thrown across the room by an enraged Trump,” he told AFP.

“Substantially it was damning,” he said.

Hutchinson said Trump knew his supporters were armed, including with Glock pistols and AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, and that he didn’t care, telling them to march on Capitol Hill and “fight like crazy” anyway.

“Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony was credible, chilling and very damaging to former President Trump and his allies,” Mike Hernandez, a political analyst at Telemundo 51, told AFP.

While it does not affect the perception of Trump’s ultra-loyal base, according to Hernandez, it may convince enough Republicans that the former president should not be the party’s candidate in the 2024 election.

The march to Capitol Hill as lawmakers certified Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden had until now been presented as a spontaneous idea by the former president’s supporters, but the Republican mogul’s plan to join his supporters was premeditated, so according to Hutchinson’s testimony.

She said White House attorney Pat Cipollone wanted to ensure that the presidential entourage did not enter the crowd because they would be “accused of every conceivable crime.”

“She saw it all”

The Secret Service is preparing to deny under oath the story of Trump’s attack, while some Republicans have dismissed parts of Hutchinson’s testimony as “rumor,” but few have rejected the main allegations.

Hutchinson, the first witness from the West Wing of the White House to testify in person, was unknown to the public.

But his loyalty to Trump was apparently never in question. The former president himself said after her testimony that she was a “huge fan of Trump long after January 6”.

A New Jersey native, Hutchinson studied political science in Virginia before interning for high-ranking Republicans in Congress.

She then took up a position in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and in March 2020 was promoted to Assistant to Meadows, with an office just steps from the Oval Office.

In speaking to lawmakers and government officials at all levels, Hutchinson was “in a position to know a lot about developments in the White House,” the investigative committee chair, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, said in her presentation.

Trump turned to his own social network, Truth Social, to defend himself against the accusations through 12 messages, in which he called Hutchinson “totally false”.

But several of her former colleagues supported her, arguing that she was in a perfect position to report on Trump’s activity and surroundings.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the White House director of strategic communications in Trump’s last year in office, told CNN that Hutchinson spoke in a friendly manner with most congressional leaders.a

“She texted them. So she saw everything,” said Farah Griffin.