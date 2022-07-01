Galaxy XCover6 Pro appears in official images, know specifications – Tudo em Tecnologia

Samsung will launch a new rugged smartphone on the market early next month, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro. Previously, a leak revealed its front design and July 13 release date. And now the famous leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared some official promo images ahead of the official announcement.

As clearly seen in the photos below, the XCover6 Pro will be a water-resistant device and will include a robust design characteristic of the range. The model will also support state-of-the-art 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. In addition, the P2 input for wired headphones is also confirmed.

See too:

Another point that caught our attention was the presence of two cameras on the back. Although the images don’t confirm it, rumors point to a 50MP main lens. In addition, it should bring a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh.

According to previous leaks, the XCover6 Pro will have a 6.56-inch touchscreen with a waterdrop notch. The model will also include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space.

As seen in a recent report, the .Galaxy XCover6 Pro will hit the market alongside the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet. However, its availability in Brazil is still unknown.