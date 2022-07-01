‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey Sued for Cut Out of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Lena Headey had participated in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, but ended up being left out of the final version of the film, however that did not stop the former agency of the actress from ‘game of Thrones‘, the Troika/YMU, to sue her for alleged commissions she failed to pay for the film.

According to Variety, the British court case alleges Headey owes the agency at least $1.5 million, including $500,000 for participating in ‘Thor 4‘. Headey left the Troika/YMU client portfolio in May 2020.

The actress claims that she does not owe the agency anything for the projects cited in the lawsuit, because they were not negotiated by Troika/YMU representatives. In case of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, the role was landed when the director Taika Waititi approached her personally.

She also pointed out that she never signed any formal contracts with the agency. She joined the Troika/YMU client list when her personal agent, Michael Dufffounded it in 2017 – and, during his stay there, operated through a verbal agreement he made with the professional in the 1990s.

It is worth remembering that the headey was not the only one who recorded scenes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ and ended up having his participation cut. Second Christian Baleone of the stars of the film, Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum were also excluded from the final version.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

