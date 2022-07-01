Gasoline is already below R$7 at some stations in Belo Horizonte

After the government zeroed out federal tax rates on fuel (PIS/Cofins and Cide), according to a law sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro a week ago, consumers are finally starting to feel the difference in their pockets. In Belo Horizonte, this Thursday (30), some gas stations in the city already sell gasoline for less than R$7.

In establishments in the western region of the capital and in Contagem, fuel at R$ 6.95, about 50 cents less than the price charged last week. Ethanol is also on the decline and can be found at R$ 4.64 – a few days ago, the value was R$ 4.97. This makes ethanol continue to be more advantageous for most flex-fuel cars, since the value of this fuel corresponds to 67% of the price of gasoline.

Diesel remains the most expensive fuel at gas stations, but at a lower value than it was a few days ago. Today it can be found for at least R$ 7.26, and the price ranged from R$ 7.34 to R$ 8.09 last week, according to a survey on the Mercado Mineiro website.

The drop observed in the price of gasoline and ethanol derives from the sanction of Complementary Law 194/2022. The rule zeroed the rate of Pis Pasep, Cofins and Cide until December 31 for gasoline and ethanol, since federal taxes were already zeroed on diesel.

The text still determines the reduction, to 18%, of the ICMS rate in the states, but this issue is not yet closed – it still depends on the actions forwarded to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The reference prices for the ICMS deduction for fuel sold at gas stations have been frozen since November last year. The freeze expires this Thursday (30) and, in theory, from this Friday (1) the States could already have the correct value of the rate on an average of prices charged to the final consumer.

But there has not yet been an official announcement on the amounts that will be considered for the deduction of ICMS on each fuel sold. According to the Secretary of State for Finance, issues related to the freezing of the PMPF are being discussed by all secretaries of Finance (including Minas Gerais) at the 185th ordinary meeting of Confaz, in Vitória/ES. “The decision, to be handed down this Friday (1), will be followed by all states.”